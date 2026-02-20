92NY to Present the Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival 2026

This year’s festival brings together a dynamic lineup of female and female-identifying artists across tap, hip-hop, flamenco, street dance, Irish step, tango, and more.
The 92nd Street Y, New York, Works & Process at Guggenheim New York, and Ladies in the Shoe will present the second annual Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival, a week of performances, discussions and classes celebrating the power, artistry, and cultural impact of women in rhythmic dance. With programs at 92NY co-curated by Michelle Dorrance and Alison Manning and co-presented with Works & Process and Dormeshia’s Ladies in the Shoe Tap Conference, this year’s festival brings together a dynamic lineup of female and female-identifying artists across tap, hip-hop, flamenco, street dance, Irish step, tango, and more.
Tickets for 92NY performances and additional information on Ladies in the Shoe, which includes live performances, workshops, and discussions with some of today’s most influential female tap dancers is here.
“The Second Annual Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival continues to grow as a vital platform for rhythm-based dance artists,” comments Harkness Dance Center Co-Executive Director Alison Manning. “In collaboration with Works & Process, Michelle Dorrance and Dormeshia, we are honored to spotlight an exceptional lineup of women whose artistry, innovation, and leadership are shaping the future of the rhythmic arts.”
The Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival is part of Women Move the World, 92NY’s 2025/26 Harkness Mainstage Series.
UPTOWN RHYTHM DANCE FESTIVAL
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Sun, Mar 1, 3 pm, Warburg Lounge at 92NY
Tue, Mar 3, 7 pm, Buttenwieser Hall at 92NY
Wed, Mar 4, 7 pm, Buttenwieser Hall at 92NY
Thu, Mar 5 & Fri, Mar 6, 7 pm, Buttenwieser Hall at 92NY
Sat, Mar 7 & Sun, Mar 8, 9 am, various locations at 92NY
Sun, Mar 8, 7 pm, Peter B. Lewis Theater at The Guggenheim Museum
Mon, Mar 9, 7 pm, Rotunda at The Guggenheim Museum
