THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE Reading and More Set for Red Bull Theater Programming

RED BULL THEATER has revealed further details of the 2025-’26 season, kicking off with the world premiere of Richard II, adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin, starring Michael Urie, with Grantham Coleman and Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, Sarin Monae West, and Lux Pascal. Performances will begin Tuesday, October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday, November 10th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday November 30th only at the Astor Place Theatre. A second mainstage Off-Broadway production will be announced for this Spring.

A special highlight of the upcoming season will be the one-night-only, all-star benefit performance of the beloved musical The Boys From Syracuse, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, based on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, adapted by librettist George Abbott, with concert adaptation by David Ives, on Monday December 15th at Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theatre. Featuring Steven Boyer, Eddie Cooper, Nikki Renee Daniels, Christopher Fitzgerald, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Mark Linn-Baker, Sarah Stiles, John Yi, and more to be announced! With the timeless Rodgers & Hart songs "Falling in Love with Love," "This Can't Be Love," and “Sing for Your Supper,” and more.

Coming up will be an all new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings (offered both in-person and online); the sixth installment of Red Bull’s acclaimed Hispanic Golden Age Classics; and an all-new season of its popular Red Bull Theater Podcast series of intimate conversations with great artists. Summer will feature the 16th Annual Short New Play Festival, Red Bull’s renowned annual presentation of classically inspired ten-minute plays, featuring world premieres by some of the most exciting established and emerging writers from across the country.

Red Bull Theater continues its exploration of Hispanic Golden Age Classics, one of the most vibrant theatrical repertoires ever produced. At the same time that England saw the flourishing of Shakespeare on the Elizabethan and Jacobean stage and in the decades that followed, Spanish-speaking playwrights including Lope De Vega, Tirso de Molina, Ana Caro, Sor Juana, and Calderón de la Barca flourished on the continent and in the New World. Many of the works created during this time have still not been translated into English. This season, celebrating The Travels of Teodor by Lope De Vega. Únete al espectáculos! Monday November 17th in person at Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Theater and streaming online.

Red Bull’s Obie Award-winning Revelation Reading series kicks off Monday October 20th with Invierno by José Cruz González, directed by Madeline Sayet, in person at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons and online, produced in association with Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva. Upcoming Readings will include Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe, directed by Devin Brain, on Monday November 3rd in person at The Public Theater and online, produced in association with The Acting Company; The Rover by Aphra Behn, adapted by Kate Walat, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch on Sunday January 11th, co-produced with Classic Stage Company; Sejanus by Ben Jonson, adapted and directed by Nathan Winkelstein, on Monday January 26th at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons and streamed online; The Illusion by Corneille, a version by Ranjit Bolt, directed by Mirabelle Ordinaire on Monday February 16th in person at Florence Gould Theatre and online, produced in partnership with L’Alliance New York; The Roaring Girl by Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, adapted by Liz Duffy Adams on Monday March 23rd, in person only at Peter Jay Sharp Theater - Playwrights Horizons; Paris, Actors! by Hamish Linklater, directed by six-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien on Monday April 20th in person only at Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Theater; and Cymbeline, Refinished by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw on Monday May 18th in person at Symphony Space - Leonard Nimoy Theater and streamed, sponsored by the Michael Tuch Foundation.

This season will feature performances from an extraordinary roster of theater artists including Carlo Alban, Isabel Arraiza, Bill Camp, Kelley Curran, Andy Grotelueschen, Elizabeth Marvel, Howard Overshown, Tanis Parenteau, Lily Rabe, Stephen Michael Spencer, and many more to be announced. Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director.