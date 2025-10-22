THE BAKER'S WIFE to Begin Previews Tomorrow at Classic Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company will present the legendary musical, The Baker’s Wife, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles), based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol, adapted from Jean le Bleu by Jean Giono, choreography by Stephanie Klemons, and direction by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll).

The Baker’s Wife begins previews tomorrow, October 23, and will run for an extended engagement through December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The Baker’s Wife stars Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Geneviève Castagnet, with Wendi Bergamini, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its full-scale production in New York City. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.

The creative team for The Baker’s Wife includes Charlie Alterman (Music Direction), Jason Sherwood (Set Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Jason Crystal (Sound Design), Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA), and Production Management by Libby JVera / LJPM. Jason Weixelman serves as Production Stage Manager.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas