Steve Rosen To Take Over For Kevin Del Aguila in THE BAKER'S WIFE at CSC

Steve Rosen will join the cast of Classic Stage Company's The Baker’s Wife as Antoine, starting performances on Tuesday, December 9. Kevin Del Aguila will play his final performance on Sunday, December 7.

About Steve Rosen

Steve Rosen (Antoine) is a playwright, lyricist, composer and actor who has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Monty Python’s Spamalot, Aaron Sorkin’s The Farnsworth Invention and as Benny Southstreet in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls. Off-Broadway credits include: Peter and the Starcatcher, The Other Josh Cohen (Drama Desk nomination - Best Lead Actor) and Pretty Filthy (Lortel nomination - Best Supporting Actor). He has also appeared on a bunch of tv shows and in a few movies. With Gordon Greenberg he has co-written the plays Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors (Off-Broadway, London); Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Christmas Show (George Street Playhouse, Old Globe); Crime and Punishment, A Comedy (Old Globe) and the book of the musical The Secret of My Success (Paramount Theater, Chicago). With David Rossmer he has co-written the musicals The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway, six Drama Desk nominations including Best New Musical); The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation (Seattle 5th Ave); and most recently 50 First Dates, The Musical (London).

The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol, adapted from Jean le Bleu by Jean Giono, choreography by Stephanie Klemons, and direction by Gordon Greenberg.

The Baker’s Wife is a legendary musical written in 1976 that has never received a full-scale production in New York City. The Baker’s Wife opened on November 11, 2025 and is now playing for a limited engagement through December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The Baker’s Wife stars Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Geneviève, with Wendi Bergamini, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its full-scale production in New York City. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.