TEETH Off-Broadway to Offer $34 Tickets Through Rush Policy

TEETH, which performances tonight at New World Stages, is launching rush policies!

Digital & In Person Rush

TEETH will be offering a limited number of digital and in-person rush tickets. These tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the performance at the New World Stages Box Office (340 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019) or starting at 11:00AM online at rush.telecharge.com, with additional tickets possibly becoming available throughout the day. Rush sales will close 30 minutes before curtain, and each person may purchase up to two tickets at $34 each.

Digital Lottery

Entries for the TEETH digital lottery will open at 12:00 AM, one day prior to each performance on rush.telecharge.com. Winners will be drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM on the same day (one day before the performance). Each winner may purchase up to two tickets at $34 each.



Based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein, TEETH features book and music by Anna K. Jacobs, book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson, direction by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. The cast of TEETH includes Alyse Alan Louis, three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky), Will Connolly (Once, “The Gilded Age”), Jason Gotay (Bring it On, A Bronx Tale) and Jared Loftin (Gigantic; Tick, Tick…Boom!), Courtney Bassett (Titanique, The Great Comet), Jenna Rose Husli (Sister Act), Micaela Lamas (Dear Evan Hansen), Madison McBride (Next to Normal), Sydney Parra (Six), and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill). The understudies are Julia Bain (Waitress), Sean Doherty (Jagged Little Pill), Michael Doliner (Elf: The Musical), Kyra Kennedy (Beautiful)and James Sasser (Riverdance).



Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad —alienated by his repressive upbringing by his fanatical Pastor father, which drew him to the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.



