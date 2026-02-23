National Black Theatre To Host Inaugural Spring Luncheon Honoring Whitney White And Robyn Coles

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Black Theatre has announced its inaugural Spring Luncheon, set for Monday, March 16, 2026, at The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City. The event will honor Tony-nominated director Whitney White and Tony Award-winning producer Robyn Coles.

The luncheon will bring together leaders in arts, culture, philanthropy, and community to celebrate Black women’s contributions to the American theatre canon and to recognize National Black Theatre’s legacy and future. The event follows the organization’s $100 million capital campaign supporting the reopening of its new home at the intersection of 125th Street and Fifth Avenue in Harlem, now designated National Black Theatre Way.

White, an Obie Award and Lilly Award winner, has directed on Broadway and internationally, with credits including Liberation, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, and The Last Five Years. She is also the creator of original works including Macbeth in Stride, which earned her an Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance.

Coles is the founder and president of TRATE Productions. Her Broadway credits include A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award for Best Musical), Parade (2023 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival), Cabaret, and Purpose. In addition to her theatre work, Coles has been active in philanthropy and serves on several nonprofit boards, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the American Theatre Wing.

The Spring Luncheon will be co-chaired by De’Ara Balenger and Denise Bradley-Tyson. The Host Committee includes Debra Martin Chase, Beatrice Dixon, Stetson Marshall, Samira Nasr, Lynn Nottage, Arielle Patrick, Karen C. Phillips, Nicolette Robinson, Amy Sherald, Marilyn Skony Stamm, Reginald Van Lee, and Sonja Warfield.

The event will take place at The Fifth Avenue Hotel, One West 28th Street, with a reception at 11:30 a.m. followed by luncheon at 12:00 p.m. Additional information is available at bit.ly/nbtspringluncheon.

Founded in 1968 by Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, National Black Theatre is the longest continually run Black theatre in New York City and one of the oldest theatres founded and consistently operated by a woman of color. Under the leadership of CEO Sade Lythcott and Executive Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory, the organization continues to produce and support new work by Black artists and expand its impact locally and nationally.