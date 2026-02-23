PLAN C World Premiere to be Presented at The Tank

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In "Plan C" Hook & Eye Theater's darkly funny, time-collapsing caper of resistance, resourcefulness, and rebellion, 17th-century espionage collides with a modern small-town shop. 1620 Brussels - imperial postmistress Alexandrine Von Taxis moves more than mail through the empire's hands during The Thirty Years' War.

Present-day West Virginia - Charley Gibson runs her family's hardware store, where lockers hide more than tools. "PLAN C" exposes how rebellion takes shape - through wit, nerve, and crossing a line. The show plays from March 12 - April 12 at The Tank, 312 W 36 St, NY NY 10018.

Using movement, original music, and ensemble-driven storytelling "PLAN C" theatrically flips between two eras to create a madcap theatrical experience that reflects the complexities of the present moment. With Hook & Eye's signature devising style, this nine-person ensemble brings to life a fierce and funny story of whispers, defiance, and impossible choices that reflect the complexities of the present moment. "PLAN C" asks what it takes to keep hope alive in times of surveillance and silence.

Plan C is conceived and directed by Carrie Heitman, written and devised by the Ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater, and produced by The Tank - Co-Artistic Directors; Meghan Finn & Johnny G. Lloyd and Hook & Eye Theater.

The production features Parnia Ayari, Cynthia Babak, Vann Dukes, Rina Dutta, Meghan Grover, Jesse B. Koehler, Elizabeth London, Nylda Mark, and Daniel Olguin

Costume Design by Krista Pineman

Scenic Design by Anna Grigo

Lighting Design by Zack Saunders

Choreography by Leslie Galán Guyton

Original Compositions & Sound Design by Ian Scot Williams

Production Stage Management by Grace Porter

Production Management by Leah McVeigh

Assistant Direction by Kyle Abourizk

Assistant Choreography by Adrianna Di Liello

DATES: March 12 - April 12*

*March 29 Matinee Post Show Panel Discussion

April 4 Matinee ASL Interpreted Performance

April 12 Matinee Free Childcare

WHERE: The Tank, 312 W 36 St, NY NY 10018

TICKETS: $28-$53 (includes fees)

RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes (no intermission)

TICKETS & INFO

BIOS

Carrie Heitman (Director) is a multi-disciplinary theater artist. She has appeared Off-Broadway, regionally, the UK, Poland, Russia, Singapore and Malaysia. NYC: The Cherry Lane, The Pearl, The Women's Project, DTW, The New Ohio, The Abingdon, Mark Morris, Dixon Place and many others. Film: A Piece of Cake, The Patriot, Everything's Gonna Be Pink, What About Us? (w/Jasmine Guy). She is a co-founder and artistic director of Hook & Eye Theater, steering a devising ensemble that crafts absurdist new plays inspired by themes of history and science. Supported by A.R.T./NY, NYSCA, DCLA, Yip Harburg, Puffin, Brooklyn Arts Council. Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble performances by the Innovative theater awards. Semi-finalist for the National Theater Project Creation and Touring Grant. MFA: UNC/Chapel Hill; Louise Lamont award for Excellence. BA Philosophy: Kalamazoo College; Nelda K Balch Award. Member of AEA; DBAA; CIPA. Ensemble member at The Mercury Store. www.hookandeyetheater.com

Hook & Eye Theater (Producer) makes new plays knit from a collage of impossible-to-imagine things fastened together to jostle the past, query our now, and tease the everyday. Mining themes from history and science we intentionally combine incongruent source material through highly physical, deeply playful ensemble co-creation and co-authorship. By inventing uncommon relationships, blending genres, and crafting multigenerational stories we offer audiences visceral experiences to encourage civic hilarity, inquiry, and joy. Through our community PlayLabs, education initiatives, and full-length productions, Hook & Eye is a company committed to crafting sharp, genre defying work that engages audiences with current social issues.

Hook & Eye's work has been called "rich, intelligent, funny," and "a testament to the collaborative process of theater making." Their original works - each crafted over two to three years - brim with magic, rhythm, and ridiculousness; built in worlds where the obvious can be harpooned by the absurd. Works include: FIDIGITAL SPRING (2012), a rhapsody of movement and mobile devices in homage to Stravinsky's Rite of Spring. THE SUMMONERS (2014), supposes that America has been "sun-less" for three years. It's an impressionistic flip-book of what occurs when big capital meets small-town America in times of crisis. GOD IS A VERB (2015), inspired by the mind and myth of R.Buckminster Fuller and set in 1969, the play follows a team of academics set out to play a game with one goal: make the world work for all of humanity. SHE-SHE-SHE (2018), shares a modern tale of alienation through the stories of six women skipping across generations. Set on Bear Mountain in a New Deal-era women's work camp, the play explores the nonlinear nature of progress, and our complex relationship with our inheritance. SPACE NUNZ OF THE RESCUE MAINFRAME (2022) Two space nuns race against time to make sense of this century in a new pick-a-path* sci-fi andromedy. The play examines, with a wink, the precariousness of our legacies and the vastness of our shared digital reliance while the audience votes on important moments, altering the course of the show in real time as two families - one Iranian immigrants and the other blue-blooded New Englanders - meet their inevitable collision.

The Tank (Producer) is an OBIE Award-winning Manhattan-based non-profit arts presenter and producer, founded on 2003, dedicated to providing a low-cost, accessible home for emerging artists. Located in NYC, it fosters experimental work across Theatre, dance, comedy, and film, aiming to remove financial barriers to artistic creation. www.thetanknyc.org