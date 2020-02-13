Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Open For Additional Shows During Midwinter Recess

For families looking for unique activities with their children this Midwinter Recess, the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre is the place to be. Families can find joy and adventure with young Widget and Twig on their first snow day with Yeti, Set, Snow! - an original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation. The Cottage will be open the entire week of this year's Midwinter Recess, offering three shows a day February 17th through February 23rd.

Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship.

Ticket prices for Yeti, Set, Snow! are: $8 - children under 12 years of age and $12 - all others. Tickets are available online atwww.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available. Yeti, Set, Snow! is perfect for families with young children ages 3-8.

Purchasing tickets in advance online is strongly encouraged due to high demand. Please note the Cottage's performance schedule is subject to change, so be sure to check cityparksfoundation.org/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre for the most up-to-date schedule. For more information on birthday parties, school group and nonprofit rates, and private rentals, please call 212-639-1697.

Yeti, Set, Snow! 2020 Showtimes

February 14- 16

Friday:10:30AM, 11:30AM

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM

February 17 - 23

Monday - Friday: 11:00AM, 1:00PM, 3:00PM

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00AM, 1:00PM

Families can also join together for an interactive experience with the show during the last Puppet Building Workshops being held at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre on Saturday, February 15th (now sold out). Parents and their children will be able to build felt hand and finger puppets of their favorite characters from the show - Pascetti the Yeti and Tinsel Kitty.

The workshop will begin at 2:00pm after the February 15 1:00pm Yeti, Set, Snow! showing. There is an additional $10 fee that will be added to the child admission ticket. The fee includes instruction and materials to build one felt hand puppet and one felt finger puppet. Each child participant is limited to one adult/parent chaperone.

The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre is located in Central Park near the 81st Street and Central Park West entrance, just south of the Delacorte Theater. For more information, maps and walking directions, please visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatreâ€'

Generous private support for The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and "Yeti, Set, Snow!" is provided by The Weininger Foundation, the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, and The Prescott Fund for Children and Youth.





