Submissions Now Open for 2023 Season of IRONS IN THE FIRE

Fault Line Theatre has announced that applications are now open for the 2023 season of Irons in the Fire, the organization's year-round reading series of new plays in development at: faultlinetheatre.org/submissions

2023 marks the seventh year of Irons in the Fire and will see an increased budget for the future of the program, offering collaborators a threefold increase over previous years and the ability to dedicate additional funds for reading expenses, thereby doubling the budget dedicated to each project from previous years.

About Irons In the Fire, Rossini says: "Irons in the Fire is all about leveling up and connecting with the community. How can we make a script better? How can we make ourselves better? We believe that every play and every playwright requires something a little different, and we want to give our artists the freedom to play in the Fault Line sandbox however they choose. Typically, these readings are hosted in an environment that appropriately celebrates that particular new script, and are supported by a social event that brings the Downtown Theatre Community together in a fun and meaningful way."

Submissions are being accepted now through June 15. For guidelines, more information, and to submit a project, please visit: faultlinetheatre.org/submissions

Irons in the Fire is a year-round program that presents public presentations of works in progress, typically hosted in an environment that appropriately celebrates that particular new script. These reading events are the culmination of a few hours, a few weeks, or even a few months of rehearsal, depending on what each project requires. This format for both process and presentation is intentionally malleable, as every play and every playwright requires something a little different. It is an invitation for the audience to join in the process of creating new work.