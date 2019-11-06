Stephen Payne Joins THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA and Previews Are Delayed

BroadwayWorld has learned that Stephen Payne has joined the cast of The Young Man from Atlanta at Signature. Payne takes over for the previously announced Larry Pine in the role of Pete Davenport.

The production will now begin previews on November 7, instead of the previously announced November 5, due to this casting change.

The Young Man from Atlanta is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson. Tickets, priced at $35 thanks to the Signature Ticket Initiative, are on sale now for the production, which officially opens on Sunday, November 24th in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast for The Young Man From Atlanta includes Devon Abner (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle and The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Kristine Nielsen (Signature's What I Did Last Summer) as Lily Dale, Jon Orsini (Signature's Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Aidan Quinn (CBS' "Elementary") as Will Kidder.

The creative team for The Young Man From Atlanta includes Jeff Cowie (Scenic Design), Van Broughton Ramsey (Costume Design), David Lander (Lighting Design) and John Gromada (Sound Design & Original Music). The Production Stage Manager is Robert Bennett and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Danger lurks just below the surface in Horton Foote's powerful, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the Kidders' lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son's past shows up in town. They deny, deflect and deceive in an effort to avoid the danger but can't dodge the inevitable reckoning. How far will these grieving parents go to avoid the truths this young man from Atlanta might reveal? Director Michael Wilson (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Old Friends), the premier interpreter of Foote's work, returns to Signature to spearhead this beautiful, heartbreaking play that explores and dissects the American dream while revealing the depths we go to in order to keep ourselves safe.





