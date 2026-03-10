Rheagan Wallace's STAGE MAMMA Will MakeNew York Premiere at United Solo Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rheagan Wallace has announced the New York premiere production of STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, playing a one-night-only limited engagement as part of UNITED SOLO FESTIVALS, the world’s largest solo theatre festival, at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY). The performance takes place on March 21, at 7:00 p.m.

Award-winning actor Rheagan Wallace invites you into her extraordinary life with raw honesty, poignant reflection, and unexpected humor. This captivating solo show chronicles her unique Hollywood coming-of-age—from small-town Texas to the high-stakes world of LA—all under the relentless guidance of her unforgettable mother—a true “Stage Mamma.”

Experience the dizzying highs and crushing lows of child stardom through Rheagan’s eyes. In a virtuosic performance, she embodies myriad characters wrestling with pressure, ambition, and identity. Blending intimate storytelling with actual home video, she creates a dynamic multimedia experience that brings the past vividly into the present live on stage. It’s a testament to the transformative power of telling your own story—a story of resilience and hope—the key to healing and finally becoming the Leading Lady of her own life.

Her acclaimed solo show, STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady, hailed as “a perfection of solo presentation” (Tracey Paleo, Gia on the Move), premiered at the Zephyr Theatre in the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival to standing ovations, rave reviews, and two regional BroadwayWorld Award nominations for Best Solo Production and Best Solo Performance. It was also an Official Selection of the 2025 Binge Fringe Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse, Fort Worth Fringe 2025, the 33rd Annual Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival, and received an Encore Award in the 2025 Soaring Solo Stars Series.

The production stars Rheagan Wallace (Malcolm in the Middle, That's So Raven, 7th Heaven, ER, NYPD Blue) as herself.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of solo artists in my 20+ years in solo theatre, and Rheagan is truly a stand out gem. She has ALL of the necessary attributes to be a successful solo artist: a compelling story, a solid work ethic, and riveting talent. If you need a generous dose of inspiration and transformation, come see STAGE MAMMA!” - Jessica Lynn Johnson

The production features multimedia design by Eric Moore, Jeremy Stein is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady plays the following date, Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.