Signature Theatre's SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More in November

Signature Theatre's SigSpace will present HalfPint at Night, a new late night variety show curated by multi-hyphenate performer Denise Manning (What to Send Up When It Goes Down, God Is a Comedian) and SRĐA (Director: The Band at the End of the World, NUBIA), and hosted by Manning, November 10-12 at 9:30pm. HalfPint at Night features performers from the worlds of drag, comedy, theater, and music, each evening with a distinct lineup of captivating artists. Following HalfPint at Night, SigSpace will feature, on November 13 from 5:30-6:30pm, a concert response to Quiara Alegría Hudes' memoir My Broken Language from Bushwick Book Club-the theatrical adaptation of which is currently being performed in the Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (through November 27).

SigSpace brings artistic programming to the Pershing Square Signature Center's (480 W. 42nd Street) public spaces and sustains its lobby as a free public workspace and social hub for New York City artists. With these evenings of multidisciplinary performance, SigSpace realizes its vision for creating an alternative, public venue for exhilarating work at the intersection of various artistic forms-and signals the vast potential for further programmatic expansion to come as it prepares for the installation of a new sound and lighting system later this season.

Featured artists in HalfPint at Night include, on Thursday, November 10 at 9:30pm: drag performer Luxx Noir London "aka the Supermodel Socialite of NJ" (Cosmopolitan); musician and Broadway performer Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and director, storyteller, and comedian Zhailon Levingston; on Friday, November 11 at 9:30pm: drag performer Brita Filter (Rupaul's Drag Race Season 12); Cuzins (the musical duo comprising theater artists Yonatan Gebeyehu and Amara Granderson); and actress and comedian Auberth Bercy; and, on Saturday, November 12 at 9:30pm: Junior Mintt, the "Brooklyn-based activist and drag artist who has made it her mission to spread a message of Black trans power through both live performance and illustration and video slides on Instagram" (The Cut); rapper, playwright, poet, and activist Timothy DuWhite; and comedian and actor Adrian. Actor and musician David Samuel will DJ all three nights of HalfPint.

The concert surrounding Bushwick Book Club's reading of My Broken Language-hosted by actress Zabryna Guevara (currently in Signature Theatre's production)-features performances from Bushwick Book Club founder, curator, and host and multi-instrumentalist Susan Hwang; dance artist Troy Ogilvie; singer, songwriter and producer Anni Rossi; singing cellist Patricia Santos; and freedom singer spiritchild. This event will also be streamed on Stellar.

Iyvon E., Signature Theatre Director of Artistic Programs, says, "With these upcoming SigSpace events, we're thrilled to be creating a point of intersection for worlds that may brush up against each other but don't often meet. While always thinking through a theater lens, we want to open our spaces to drag, comedy, music, literature and expand our community through an ongoing dialogue between artists and various forms."

About Denise Manning

Denise Manning AKA "The Lizzo of the American Theater" is a New-York City-based Actor-vist, Comic, and Musician. She is the 2021 winner of Songs for our City along with Ben Wexler for their original Song/Composition "A Place for Me." Additionally, Denise and Ellie Kahn Co-Composed the In(heir)tance Project's Musical: Exodus Project. Her recent performance credits include starring in God is A Comedian, a self-written and self-produced comedic short film; the award-winning web series For the Boys; Keep This Far APart (Official Selection for the Nice Film Festival); the DramaLeague Nominated G.O.A.T by Ngozi Anyanwu; and the world premiere and tour of What to Send Up When It Goes Down written by Aleshea Harris and directed by Whitney White (Drama Desk-nominee, NYT Critic's Pick). Theatre For One "The Love Vibration"written by Khat (Korde Arrington Tuttle) Dir. SRĐA, The Watering Hole by Lynn Nottage, Stefania Bulbarella and Charly Evon Simpson, Dir. Miranda Hymon. Rosie written by Lily Houghton at EST's 2019 Marathon of One-Act Plays. The World Premiere of "Daddy" written by Jeremy O. Harris directed by Danya Taymor. The Chronicles of Cardigan and Khente directed by Raja Feather-Kelly (Soho Rep), National Black Theatre 48 Hours in Harlem dir. Zhailon Levingston. Over 75+ readings/workshops of developmental work across the tri-state area. She'd like to thank all the Black folx, especially Black women, past and present who single-handedly save America, the world, and the arts with little to no thanks.

About SRĐA

SRĐA (name/none/any) is a Yugoslavian-American creative/director. Centering queer + third-culture themes, SRĐA's work includes television, film, live experiences and has been seen on-and-off Broadway, around the country + globe and floating on international waters with Disney Cruise Lines. SRĐA has developed new and revived works with Lincoln Center, Ford's Theater, The Civilians and more. SRĐA has worked as resident director of the internationally-acclaimed Theatre for One since 2017 and recently directed the original musical film The Band at the End of the World. SRĐA also shadowed executive producer and writer, Stefani Robinson, on the Emmy-Nominated second season of What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks) and directed the world premiere of the all-Black Drag Spectacular, NUBIA. SRĐA is the co-creator and executive producer of the new late-night experience, THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW, currently in development for multiple television projects and writing a first screenplay based on the life + death of Gavrilo Princip.

About Bushwick Book Club

Founded in Brooklyn in 2009, the Bushwick Book Club is a literature-inspired performance series and podcast that invites local songwriters and artists to plumb the depths of a chosen literary gem for inspiration and then to create new work in their medium - a song, visual art, dance, film, or snack! All songs are then performed at a live show. The Bushwick Book Club now has several branches all over the world, including Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, New Orleans, Greenville, NC, London and Malmö, Sweden. The Bushwick Book Club podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.

