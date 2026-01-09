HERE Arts Center To Partner With Under The Radar And Mayor Mamdani For Free Ticketing Initiative

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HERE Arts Center will partner with Under the Radar and Mayor Zohran Mandani as part of Under The Radar For All, a new ticketing initiative which will provide the opportunity for 1,500 New Yorkers to see select UTR performances at no charge, including the World Premiere of Dream Feed by The HawtPlates on January 14th, 15th and 16th at 8:30pm at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013). Availability is limited. Sign up now at https://here.org/shows/dream-feed/ with the code UTRFREE to access free first come first serve tickets.

"HERE has always been committed to economic access to our programs, with 10 tickets available for $10 for every single performance across our two theaters all year long," said HERE Co-Director's Lauren Miller and Jesse Cameron Alick. "We are thrilled to take part in Mayor Mamdani's first initiative to ensure that access extends to the arts across the city through its innovative partnership with the Under the Radar Festival."

Under the Radar and Mayor Mamdani held a joint press conference in Brooklyn this morning to announce the new program. The event featured a special appearance by The HawtPlates who performed an excerpt from their UTR show, Dream Feed.

Dream Feed, a new electro-acoustic vocal work created by The HawtPlates, will run in the Mainstage Theater at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013), January 9-25, 2026 as part of Under the Radar.

Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates. Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reveries.

Performances will take place on Friday, January 9 at 8:30pm (Press Preview), Saturday, January 10 at 4pm (Press Preview), Sunday, January 11 at 4pm (Press Preview), Tuesday, January 13 at 8:30pm (Opening Night), Wednesday, January 14 at 8:30pm, Thursday, January 15 at 8:30pm, Friday, January 16 at 8:30pm, Saturday, January 17 at 4pm, Saturday, January 17 at 8:30pm, Sunday, January 18 at 4pm, Tuesday, January 20 at 8:30pm, Wednesday, January 21 at 8:30pm, Thursday, January 22 at 8:30pm, Friday, January 23 at 8:30pm, Saturday, January 24 at 4pm, Saturday, January 24 at 8:30pm

Sunday, January 25 at 4pm (Special benefit performance, with post show reception celebrating HERE's commitment to new work, with a sneak peak of Justin Hicks new Album MAN OF STYLE).