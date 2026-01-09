Full Cast and Creative Team Set for DIRT at The Tank

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tank has revealed the complete cast and creative team for Dirt, created by SOUR MILK. The show will feature direction by Carsen Joenk (oh, Honey), text by Anna Jastrzembski (DOG), and game design by Christina Tang (u are the dream). Produced by Connor Scully as Most Unwanted Productions (Out of Order, Vile Isle) and Dani Turner, DIRT will begin previews on Thursday January 22, 2026, with an opening night set for Saturday January 24 for a limited run through Sunday February 15, 2026, at The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater.

The cast of Dirt will include Joe Porter Rivera (Some People Need to Die), Matthew Korahais (Life and Times), and Enette Fremont (I’m Repeating Myself).

Dirt will feature lighting design & creative team technology by Tang, game board design by Jacob Bers, original scenic design by Colleen Murray (Blue Cowboy, Berlindia!, Coach Coach), sound design by Sid ‘SD’ Diamond, and video design by Jesse Istkowitz (Vile Isle). The creative team will also include Alexandra Haddad (poolsides) as Game Master, Annaporva Green(AMA) as Assistant Director, and Nathanial Pick as Production Stage Manager.

What if one day you woke up and the East River was... gone? In its place: a brand-new plot of land, ripe for development. Performed with three actors, one printer, and fifteen pounds of pudding, Dirt is an interactive theatre piece by SOUR MILK that invites audiences to reimagine the landscape of NYC. Participants take on characters, campaign to become mayor, and decide how to develop their new neighborhood. Construction is completed in real time using food products as building materials in this collaborative act of urban planning, electioneering, and play.