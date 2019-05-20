Second Annual Sondheim Awards Nominees Announced
Broadway Method Academy (BMA), in association with the Shubert Theatre of New Haven and Westport Country Playhouse, announces the nominees for the second annual Stephen Sondheim Awards. The black-tie gala will take place on June 3 at 7:30 pm at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT. The program's mission is to recognize excellence in high school musical theater.
BMA Executive Directors, Connor Deane & J. Scott Handley announced today that Broadway's Derek Klena (Anastasia, Wicked, Dogfight, Bridges of Madison County) will host the 2019 black-tie gala.
"We are thrilled to return to the Shubert Theatre for another fantastic ceremony, celebrating the best that high school musical theater has to offer," said Deane. "We are looking forward to bringing some of Broadway's brightest talents to share this special night with the next generation of musical theater performers." Over the next two weeks BMA will utilize their social media channels to announce the Broadway presenters.
Over the past eight months, a panel of judges from the industry attended performances by the following nineteen high schools:
- Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School
- Suffield Academy
- West Warwick High School
- North Kingstown High School
- Trumbull High School
- Newtown High School
- Darien High School
- Cheshire High School
- Amity Regional High School
- Shelton High School
- Immaculate High School
- Conard High School
- Stonington High School
- Valley Regional High School
- St Lukes High School
- Joel Barlow High School
- Westhill High School
- Haddam Killingworth High School
- Fairfield Ludlowe High School
The panel of judges was comprised of performing arts educators, entertainment professionals and Broadway performers & designers. On May 18, these judges met for a final discussion and a review of highlights from each high school performance to subsequently create nominations.
The nominees for the 2019 Stephen Sondheim Awards are ...
Best Costume Design:
- Abigail Slansky - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
- Gabriele Perez - Chicago - Trumbull High School
- Lizzie Varda - Pippin - Immaculate High School
- Nicole Carlo - Chicago - Darien High School
Best Lighting Design:
- Colby Bellone - Pippin - Immaculate High School
- Emily Marcinauskis - Chicago - Shelton High School
- James Gallo - Chicago - Trumbull High School
- Michael Decesare - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
- Oak Chaisathaporn - Billy Elliot - Suffield Academy
Best Scenic Design:
- James Gallo - Chicago - Trumbull High School
- Justin Mossa - Chicago - Darien High School
Best Supporting Actor:
- Alex Davis - Enjolras - Les Miserables - North Kingstown High School
- Christopher David Carabello - Barnaby - Hello Dolly - Stonington High School
- Dominic Colangelo - Tony - Billy Elliot - Suffield Academy
- Henry Jodka - Ned Schneebly - School of Rock - St. Luke's School
- Zamir Alford - Sonny - In the Heights - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
Best Supporting Actress:
- Amanda Miller - Minnie Fay - Hello Dolly - Fairfield Ludlowe High School
- Hazel Aliik - Minnie Fay - Hello Dolly - Stonington High School
- Jane Shearin - Miss Andrews - Mary Poppins - Newtown High School
- Paige Remillard - Rosie - Mamma Mia - Cheshire High School
- Sofia Halepas - Carol Strong - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
Best Actor:
- Aiden Moulder - Bert - Mary Poppins - Newtown High School
- Charlie Uthgenannt - Don Lockwood - Singing In the Rain - Conard High School
- Connor Riordan - Jack Kelly - Newsies - Valley Regional High School
- Harrison Gilberti - Amos - Chicago - Trumbull High School
- Jose Resto - Usnavi - In the Heights - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
- Marty Gnidula - Carl Hanratty - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
- Ryan Kennedy - Frank Abagnale Jr - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
Best Actress:
- Alina Cajigas - Vanessa - In the Heights - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
- Elizabeth Feest - Donna Sheridan - Mamma Mia - Cheshire HS
- Grace Gilbert - Dolly Levi - Hello Dolly - Stonington High School
- Jacqueline Mate - Roxie Hart - Chicago - Trumbull HS
- Kyla Hackett - Roxie Hart - Chicago - Shelton High School
- Myranda Silva - Judy Bernly - 9 to 5 - West Warwick High School
- Molly Scahlenge - Velma - Chicago - Shelton High School
Best Choreography:
- Andrea Kennedy - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
- Emily Frangipane - Chicago - Darien High School
- Jane Matson- Mary Poppins - Newtown High School
- Katherine Sedlock - Chicago - Shelton High School
- Renee Sutherland - Singin' in the Rain - Conard High School
Best Direction:
- Erin Stanley Sousa Stanley - Hello Dolly - Stonington HS
- Ingrid Walsh - Newsies - Valley Regional High School
- Justin Zenchuk & Katherine Sedlock - Chicago - Shelton High School
- Robert & Andrea Kennedy - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
Best Musical:
- Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
- Chicago - Darien High School
- Chicago - Shelton High School
- Chicago - Trumbull High School
- Hello Dolly - Stonington
- Newsies - Valley Regional
Special Achievement:
Matthew Farina for his innovative work on Pippin the Musical at Immaculate High School
BMA is thrilled to partner again with the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation to present over $4,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students who submitted auditions and written responses pertaining to how theater has influenced their lives, as well as the Best Actor and Actress winners.
Tickets for the gala are $35 per person and are currently on-sale through the Shubert box office or Ticketmaster.
The gala will be music directed by Jad Bernardo and will feature choreography by Julie Kavanagh and Audra Bryant. Weston G. Wetzel serves as Director of Production. David Dreyfoos will stage manage.