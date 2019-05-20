Second Annual Sondheim Awards Nominees Announced

Broadway Method Academy (BMA), in association with the Shubert Theatre of New Haven and Westport Country Playhouse, announces the nominees for the second annual Stephen Sondheim Awards. The black-tie gala will take place on June 3 at 7:30 pm at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT. The program's mission is to recognize excellence in high school musical theater.

BMA Executive Directors, Connor Deane & J. Scott Handley announced today that Broadway's Derek Klena (Anastasia, Wicked, Dogfight, Bridges of Madison County) will host the 2019 black-tie gala.

"We are thrilled to return to the Shubert Theatre for another fantastic ceremony, celebrating the best that high school musical theater has to offer," said Deane. "We are looking forward to bringing some of Broadway's brightest talents to share this special night with the next generation of musical theater performers." Over the next two weeks BMA will utilize their social media channels to announce the Broadway presenters.

Over the past eight months, a panel of judges from the industry attended performances by the following nineteen high schools:

Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School

Suffield Academy

West Warwick High School

North Kingstown High School

Trumbull High School

Newtown High School

Darien High School

Cheshire High School

Amity Regional High School

Shelton High School

Immaculate High School

Conard High School

Stonington High School

Valley Regional High School

St Lukes High School

Joel Barlow High School

Westhill High School

Haddam Killingworth High School

Fairfield Ludlowe High School

The panel of judges was comprised of performing arts educators, entertainment professionals and Broadway performers & designers. On May 18, these judges met for a final discussion and a review of highlights from each high school performance to subsequently create nominations.

The nominees for the 2019 Stephen Sondheim Awards are ...

Best Costume Design:

Abigail Slansky - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Gabriele Perez - Chicago - Trumbull High School

Lizzie Varda - Pippin - Immaculate High School

Nicole Carlo - Chicago - Darien High School

Best Lighting Design:

Colby Bellone - Pippin - Immaculate High School

Emily Marcinauskis - Chicago - Shelton High School

James Gallo - Chicago - Trumbull High School

Michael Decesare - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Oak Chaisathaporn - Billy Elliot - Suffield Academy

Best Scenic Design:

James Gallo - Chicago - Trumbull High School

Justin Mossa - Chicago - Darien High School

Best Supporting Actor:

Alex Davis - Enjolras - Les Miserables - North Kingstown High School

Christopher David Carabello - Barnaby - Hello Dolly - Stonington High School

Dominic Colangelo - Tony - Billy Elliot - Suffield Academy

Henry Jodka - Ned Schneebly - School of Rock - St. Luke's School

Zamir Alford - Sonny - In the Heights - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Best Supporting Actress:

Amanda Miller - Minnie Fay - Hello Dolly - Fairfield Ludlowe High School

Hazel Aliik - Minnie Fay - Hello Dolly - Stonington High School

Jane Shearin - Miss Andrews - Mary Poppins - Newtown High School

Paige Remillard - Rosie - Mamma Mia - Cheshire High School

Sofia Halepas - Carol Strong - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Best Actor:

Aiden Moulder - Bert - Mary Poppins - Newtown High School

Charlie Uthgenannt - Don Lockwood - Singing In the Rain - Conard High School

Connor Riordan - Jack Kelly - Newsies - Valley Regional High School

Harrison Gilberti - Amos - Chicago - Trumbull High School

Jose Resto - Usnavi - In the Heights - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Marty Gnidula - Carl Hanratty - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Ryan Kennedy - Frank Abagnale Jr - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Best Actress:

Alina Cajigas - Vanessa - In the Heights - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Elizabeth Feest - Donna Sheridan - Mamma Mia - Cheshire HS

Grace Gilbert - Dolly Levi - Hello Dolly - Stonington High School

Jacqueline Mate - Roxie Hart - Chicago - Trumbull HS

Kyla Hackett - Roxie Hart - Chicago - Shelton High School

Myranda Silva - Judy Bernly - 9 to 5 - West Warwick High School

Molly Scahlenge - Velma - Chicago - Shelton High School

Best Choreography:

Andrea Kennedy - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Emily Frangipane - Chicago - Darien High School

Jane Matson- Mary Poppins - Newtown High School

Katherine Sedlock - Chicago - Shelton High School

Renee Sutherland - Singin' in the Rain - Conard High School

Best Direction:

Erin Stanley Sousa Stanley - Hello Dolly - Stonington HS

Ingrid Walsh - Newsies - Valley Regional High School

Justin Zenchuk & Katherine Sedlock - Chicago - Shelton High School

Robert & Andrea Kennedy - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Best Musical:

Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School

Chicago - Darien High School

Chicago - Shelton High School

Chicago - Trumbull High School

Hello Dolly - Stonington

Newsies - Valley Regional





Special Achievement:

Matthew Farina for his innovative work on Pippin the Musical at Immaculate High School







BMA is thrilled to partner again with the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation to present over $4,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students who submitted auditions and written responses pertaining to how theater has influenced their lives, as well as the Best Actor and Actress winners.

Tickets for the gala are $35 per person and are currently on-sale through the Shubert box office or Ticketmaster.

The gala will be music directed by Jad Bernardo and will feature choreography by Julie Kavanagh and Audra Bryant. Weston G. Wetzel serves as Director of Production. David Dreyfoos will stage manage.





