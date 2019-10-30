SPIRAL. Will Premiere At United Solo Festival

Spiral. an new "deeply personal (but non-autobiographical) play about queer-ness and asian identity... among other things" is being presented by the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row on November 1st at 7:30pm.

From The Creative Team:

"As one man searches through his past relationships, he discovers that there may be a life beyond self-imposed subjugation. A story of queerness and Asian identity in America....Spiral. A love story. "

Spiral. is written and performed by Matt Ketai (A Christmas Carol, Ideation) and is directed by Nikki DiLoreto (Soft Power, Kiss Me, Kate-Bway).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You