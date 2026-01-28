 tracker
Iris Bahr to Bring STORIES FROM THE BRINK to Soho Playhouse in March

The show is a wild ride through Bahr's true tales of near death, unfiltered and in snackable form.

By: Jan. 28, 2026
Following a tour across the US and Canada,, Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, DAI (enough), Dork Whore) is bringing her award-winning solo show Stories from the Brink: My Festive Near-Death Adventures to Soho Playhouse.

the production will have a three week run, March 19-April 3rd. The show is a wild ride through Bahr's true tales of near death, unfiltered and in snackable form.

Topics include, but not limited to: war zones, elder caregiving, a white water disaster, incompetent Scottish physicians, and a pork-based Yeshiva childhood in the Bronx.




