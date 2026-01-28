EVENING OUT Explores Justice and Choice in Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chain Theatre will present EVENING OUT, a gripping 15-minute drama written by Karen Campion, directed by Sabrina Zara, with choreography by Nick Luis. The production runs February 11, 19, and 21, 2026, as part of Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival.

When a covert government initiative gives select women permission to seek justice against their abusers, three women face impossible choices. On a split stage, sisters Baker and Brynn debate confronting their grandfather about childhood abuse, while across town, Susan prepares to escape her emotionally abusive husband. As their stories unexpectedly intersect, each woman discovers that justice takes many forms. Some things even out with death. Some with life.

"My goal is to give voice to women who are often judged rather than understood," says playwright Karen Campion. "Society does not pave an easy road for survivors - they face disbelief, shame, and systems that fail them. I hope audiences leave with empathy for the impossible choices these women face."

Following enthusiastic audience response at the EstroGenius Short Plays Festival, EVENING OUT continues to spark conversation about power, trauma, and the different paths women take when conventional systems fail them.

The production features Melissa Denize, Trinity Ross, and Mary Sheridan, with direction by Sabrina Zara and choreography by Nick Luis.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 PM

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM

LOCATION: Chain Theatre 312 W 36th St, 4th Floor New York, NY 10018

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Karen Campion (Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter, and Dramatists Guild member whose work explores family trauma, social justice, and the resilience of women navigating impossible systems. Her full-length play Living in the Rough won Best Stage Play at the 28th Script Awards Los Angeles. Her plays have been produced at Voices of Women Theatre Festival, Miami One-Acts, Queens Short Play Festival, EstroGenius Festival, and the International Human Rights Art Festival. Her short film script "Horizon" won Best Short Script at the Hollywood Art and Movies Awards. She writes characters who refuse to be silenced.

Sabrina Zara (Director) is beyond grateful for the opportunity to direct a Karen Campion original! Born a Texan but now a New Yorker for 15+ years, she's performed all over the city in classic and original plays and hosted many monologue and talent showcases! Her dream role is to be a femme fatale/noir detective combo and would love to direct music videos. She sends her love to her friends, sister, Pops and Moms.

Nick Luis (Choreographer) is a NYC based creative who graduated from CUNY Baruch College with a Masters in Arts Administration. As a producer, actor and creator, Nick seeks to bring people together through art and storytelling in order to foster cultural exchanges and promote a more progressive and connected society. His recent producer credits include co-producing Vamos A Reir Un Poco by Rick "Wind" Herrera and the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away." As a performer, Nick led the cast of 'Information for Foreigners' as 'Guide' written by Griselda Gambaro at Jersey City Theater Center. He is the director of Dominant Animals by Cris Eli Blak coming to the stage 2026. Nick is also a published poet in the LGBTQ+ Anthology series "Out Loud" (Read Or Green Books, 2022).

Mary Sheridan (Susan) is thrilled to be working with Karen and Sabrina again! Her favorite NYC theaters to work at include the Triad, AMT Theater, Classic Stage Company, Urban Stages, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Theatre Row. Her favorite roles include Alma in "Summer and Smoke", Savage in "Savage in Limbo", and Gertrude in "Hamlet". Mary is a graduate of Yale University. www.marysheridan.net

Melissa Denize (Byrnn) After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Melissa booked various commercials for brands like Walmart, Lipton Tea, Evolution fresh and Lola. Shows including TV One's "Fatal Attraction", Max's "Mean Girl Murders.", and Paramount+ "Clock that Tea". Her recent stage credits include "The N Trial" (Classic Theater of Harlem) Trauma Bonding (New York Theater festival), and "Brothers of the Box" (FRIGID New York) Melissa is so excited to be working on "Evening Out", and grateful for the continued support of her family and friends.

Trinity Ross (Baker) is a NYC-based actor and director. She is known for her role as Annika in the short film Dying to Put It Into Words (2024) and recently directed a production of Blood at the Root. Trinity is committed to bold storytelling that examines social justice and human complexity.