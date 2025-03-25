SOULMATE Will Make New York Premiere in April

Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group, a Los Angeles theatre company known for its risqué avant-garde experimental productions that delve into the darker aspects of the human experience, has announced the New York premiere of Soulmate, an uninhibited new comedic drama written and directed by Douglas Clarke, featuring original music by Mr. Clarke and Shannon Wong, a former pole dancer and member of the kink community who often collaborates on educational events about open relationships, tantra, and intimacy.

The production begins previews on Wednesday, April 16th, Thursday, April 17th, and will have its official opening on Saturday, April 19th at Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th St.).



Soulmate is a pulse pounding adults-only play with original music that explores the complexities of marriage - pushing the boundaries of love, desire, and intimacy. When Cyrene and Caleb decide to add another woman into their relationship, the audience is thrust into a whirlwind of emotional turmoil and unexpected revelations. With its bold themes of sexual exploration, and raw vulnerability, the show has us question the very nature of connection and attachment. Daring, unapologetic, and deeply moving, Soulmate thrusts audiences into the raw and sometimes uncomfortable realities of opening their hearts beyond traditional boundaries.



"Soulmate was born from a place of profound vulnerability during one of the most difficult times in my life. After losing both my job and my relationship, everything I had built over the past decade disappeared. In that space of uncertainty, I poured myself into this story—one that explores the power of nonconformity, and opening up to others, even during your darkest hours,” says Mr. Clarke.



“A deep inner struggle with cultural identity led me to realize that while non-conformity can be difficult, embracing authenticity is one of the most important things we can do in our lives,” says Ms. Wong. “With years of my career spent in male-dominated industries, I've reclaimed my power by practicing and advocating for open-mindedness in relationships - collaborating with strong, like-minded women in marginalized communities. Our message with this show is to simply follow your heart and dare to be different – without fearing the judgement of others.”



"Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group is thrilled to bring this show to New York after a triumphant run in Los Angeles,” says Zombie Joe. “Soulmate has captivated audiences with its raw intensity, unfiltered expressionism, and bold exploration of love, loss, passion, and triumph. Known worldwide for pushing artistic boundaries, ZJU has once again surprised and challenged theatergoers with the play's provocative themes and striking imagery. We can't wait to share this bold experience Off Broadway.”



Soulmate made its world premiere in Los Angeles in January 2025. Due to overwhelming demand, the production extended, and as it performed in the wake of the devastating California wildfires, became a symbol of hope, resilience, and healing for a community in need.



The cast of Soulmate features Shannon Wong, Jacksyn Ivy Jayne, and Sunn'e Ratcliffe. Additional casting is soon to be announced.



Soulmate features production design (set, lighting, and sound) by Zombie Joe and Nilton Emilio and produced by Zombie Joe.



Performances of Soulmate are on Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m.