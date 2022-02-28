SHREK THE MUSICAL JUNIOR Opens AMT Youth Theater in July

AMT Theater, the brand new 99 seat house Off Broadway venue in the heart of the theater district, announces its first ever children's production - Shrek The Musical Junior. The show has been described as 'half musical, half twisted fairy tale', with music by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. It is scheduled to open July 9th and 10th at 354 West 45th Street and will be directed by by the head of the Youth Department, Mary Lauren.



"Shrek Jr. is full of heart, humor and acceptance. It is in the worst of times that we discover our strength and have it illuminate who we truly are. Breaking down stereotypes and poking fun at the fairytale tropes we have learned to love, Shrek promises a night of laughter, joy, love and pathos. Come experience the story of an unlikely hero and let your freak flag fly!" Lauren says.



Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task - if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way. Mary Lauren is excited to be at the helm of its first ever youth show. "Shrek is full of layered characters that are a blast to portray. The show offers opportunities for youth to create their own unique versions of the fairytale characters we all know and love. It's a musical chock full of great music, dancing and fabulous storytelling. I can't wait to direct this piece and create our own version of Duloc."

Auditions will be the first week of May. Rehearsals will begin May 14th.

In April there will be a MUSICAL THEATER AMT AUDITION WORKSHOP. Audition workshop to get to know directors and learn the process of an audition. Focusing on audition songs/cuts, dance audition techniques and scene preparation. Ages 7 - 18.

Tickets for the show will be available this June. For more information on Shrek Junior, contact Mary Lauren at mary@amttheater.org