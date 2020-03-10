SAD CLOWNS Comes to The Kraine Theatre

Showdogs has announced their world premiere production of "Sad Clowns: A Fable" by Gamal ElSawah. The production, helmed by director and co-founder Conrado Falco, is Showdogs' first full scale venture after two years of cultivating a close-knit community of artists. "Sad Clowns" was developed in their Playwrights Collective and will have five performances at The Kraine Theater (84 East 4th Street) from April 22-26.

The play follows Clown, who's told by everyone from his Manager to his Therapist that he's a clown, but who just doesn't feel like much of one. He befriends Kitty, a cat with a passion for making suits, and together they rebel against the norm as they attempt to forge a new path for themselves. The surreal comedy takes an irreverent look at finding meaning and identity in a world that only values its members for their output-a recognizable struggle for many audiences.

"We felt that this play captured an experience that a lot of our generation is going through right now," says Sajda Waite, a co-founder of Showdogs and actress who plays Kitty in this production. "We've been pigeon-holed into roles that we're expected to fill and we face enormous backlash when we try to look beyond them. Gamal's writing has a unique way of taking a hard look at this struggle and finding the humor and joy in it."

"Sad Clowns: A Fable" by Gamal ElSawah, presented by Showdogs NYC and FRIGID New York, features Joe Ramondino, Sajda Waite, Phyllis Lindy, and Kamran Saliani. Performances run April 22-25 at 7 p.m., and April 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/sadclowns





