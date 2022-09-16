Ronald Guttman to Star in Solo Theatrical Adaptation of ALBERT CAMUS' THE FALL at The Huron Club at Soho Playhouse

Albert Camus' The Fall will come to life onstage as Belgian-born actor Ronald Guttman embodies the anguish of exiled Parisian lawyer Jean-Baptiste Clamence. Directed by Didier Flamand, this solo theatrical adaptation by Alexis Lloyd of the Nobel Prize-winning author's final novel transports the audience to Amsterdam's red light district circa 1956. Performances of Albert Camus' The Fall begin October 13 at The Huron Club at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam St, Manhattan), with an opening set for Wednesday, October 19, for a limited run through November 19. Tickets are now on sale at www.sohoplayhouse.com.

"You can never really prove anybody's innocence, but you can be sure we're all guilty. Every man bears witness to the crimes of all the others."

-Jean-Baptiste Clamence from Albert Camus' The Fall



Albert Camus' The Fall features a subtle, but powerful, performance by Guttman who explores the profound truths of Camus' last complete work of fiction. Culpability, shame, and regret are ever present in the stories told by Clamence to strangers in a bar called Mexico City. Through his restless and elegant presentation, the audience becomes Clamence's confessor, his mirror, and he becomes theirs. But what does he reveal? Are these the musings of a guilt-ridden man avoiding judgment or a postmodern prophet of the human condition?

Guttman says, "What Camus says in The Fall is fundamental and has been a kind of moral compass to me ever since I first read the novel at 17. I'm looking forward to enacting this great text for intimate New York audiences at a moment in time when many of us are questioning certain values on which we've built our lives."

Twenty-four performances of Albert Camus' The Fall will take place October 13-November 19, 2022, at The Huron Club at Soho Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam St. in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm with an additional 5pm performance on October 16. Doors and the bar open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Critics are welcome as of October 13 for an opening on Wednesday, October 19. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission. Tickets priced at $50 ($30 students) can be purchased at www.sohoplayhouse.com.

About the Artists



Ronald Guttman is a theatre, film, and television actor, originally from Brussels, and active in both America and Europe. His theatre credits include the recent world premiere of Patriots, a new play by Peter Morgan (The Crown) directed by Rupert Goold with Tom Hollander and Will Keen at the Almeida Theatre, moving to the West End next spring. Other credits include Picasso at the Lapin Agile; The Philanthropist (Long Wharf Theatre); The Fifth Column; The Lonely Way (The Mint); Rough For Theater I (Drama League); Race (Classic Stage Company); No Exit; The Free Zone (UBURep); Funky Crazy Boogaloo Boy (Naked Angels); Modigliani (Jewish Repertory Theatre); Coastal Disturbances (Second Stage/Circle in the Square); Oedipus (Performing Garage); Liliom (Off-Broadway); Escurial (Actors Studio); Master and Margarita (Summer Stage Bard); Elephant Man (Théâtre de la Potinière); Bauer (SF Playhouse); numerous plays at National Theatre (Brussels); and La Compagnie du Rideau de Bruxelles.

His film credits include Isle of Love; Entre Deux Trains; Sister of the Groom; On the Basis of Sex; Black Magic for White Boys; Wanderland; Mr. & Mrs. Adelman; Welcome to New York; Nina; Pawn; Girl Most Likely; 30 Beats; 13; Tickling Leo; 27 Dresses; Avalon; Green Card; The Hunt for Red October; August Rush, and Danton.

His television credits include Documentary Now; Godfather of Harlem; Hunters; Black Earth Rising; Baskets; Mozart in the Jungle; Blacklist; Madam Secretary; Bull; Preacher; Elementary; The Good Wife; Rendez-Vous; Mad Men; Mildred Pierce; Homeland; Lipstick Jungle; Lost; The West Wing; Sex and the City; Star Trek: Voyager; Murder, She Wrote.

Alexis Lloyd is a film director, writer, and producer. He was CEO of Pathé UK in London, where he oversaw the production and distribution of over 90 feature films. Lloyd was the Executive Producer of nine feature films including An Ideal Husband by O. Parker, Topsy-Turvy by Mike Leigh, Love's Labour's Lost by Kenneth Branagh and The Claim by Michael Winterbottom. Lloyd wrote, produced, and directed the feature film 30 Beats (2012, Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate), a free adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde. Lloyd lives in New York. He is a member of The Actors Studio (New York, Playwrights/ Directors Unit), of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and of the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma (César) in France. Alexis is also the creator of Group, a drama series about a therapy group in New York City. The patients are played by actors who improvise the dialogue within scripted parameters; however, the therapist is real. The first two seasons of the show have run on PBS All Arts and on YouTube where it has over 320,000 views to date.

Didier Flamand is a French actor, author, and theatre director. After his theatrical studies at the Vincennes's Experimental Center, he taught at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and University Paris VII. He then founded a theatre company directing his own original material, Beware of Zeppelins (Peter Brook-Bouffes du Nord, National Theater, Comic Opera, and a European Tour), Society 1 (Modern Art Museum), and The Manufacture with Jean Reno where he met Ronald Guttman. He has also directed Opera including Puccini's Manon Lescaut (Torino & Sevilla), as well as an adaptation of Richard III Cacodémon King (Pier 64 New-York). In 1995 his first short movie, La Vis, was nominated for an Oscar and won the French Cesar for best short movie. Since then he has performed in many plays, including works by Sartre, Schnitzler, Jelinek, Ibsen, and Peter Shaffer; and worked with filmmakers such as Mathieu Kassovitz (The Crimson Rivers), Wim Wenders (Wings of Desire), Christophe Barratier (The Chorus), Luis Buñuel, Marguerite Duras, Raúl Ruiz, Claire Denis, and Michael Haneke. In the US he has appeared in The Château (Jesse Peretz); Merci Docteur Rey (Andrew Litvack); Factotum (Bent Hammer); Love / Zenith / Allure (Vladan Nikolic), and Parallel Dreams, performed at the Figment Festival and directed by Aleksandar Kostic with Joan La Barbara & Kathleen Supové. As an actor, he won an award in 2020 for a short film Fire in Water (directed by Julie Deffet & Esther Artner) from the Los Angeles Film Awards.