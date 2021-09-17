Robin de Jesús Joins Panel for New York Theatre Barn's Latinx Theatre Creators Roundtable

New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel of Latinx Theatre Creators in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on September, 22nd, 2021 at 7PM EDT. The live virtual roundtable presentation will serve as a benefit for the anti-racist, non-profit organization that has served as a home for original culture shifting musicals since 2007.

Through a robust conversation at the intersection of art and policy, co-moderated by Broadway's Maria Torres (On Your Feet!, Swing!) and New York Theatre Barn's own Héctor Flores Jr., acclaimed Latinx leaders of the entertainment industry will take up space to collectively investigate, inspire, and ignite the future of the American Theatre. New York Theatre Barn is committed to creating a safe space to have uncomfortable conversations comfortably, and believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre.

Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, La Cage aux Folles, Netflix's Tick,Tick...Boom!) joins Torres and Flores at the table along with Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Little Duende), Natascia Diaz (Man of La Mancha, The Capeman), Emilio Sosa (Tony-nominated costume designer, chair of the American Theatre Wing), Jaime Lozano (The Yellow Brick Road, Present Perfect), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Vanessa Garcia (Sesame Street, Amparo), Victoria Collado (Latin History for Morons, Amparo). Participating sponsors include Botanika Beauty - a Latinx owned hair and beauty company, and ErinCondren - a leading lifestyle organization brand launching a collection and celebrating National Latinx Heritage Month by giving 35% of their net proceeds to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund through October 15th, 2021.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Spice. Tickets for the benefit are Pay-What-You-Can with a suggested donation of $20-$50. $100 tickets will give patrons exclusive access to post-event VIP virtual cocktail rooms with the panelists.