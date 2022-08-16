Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Peterpaul Spoofs COMPANY for Art of Kindness Podcast 50th Episode

Featuring The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia, the 50th episode is now available.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, marked a milestone 50th episode for the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul in a show-stopping way. The actor stepped into the shoes of Katrina Lenk to spoof the Company Broadway revival's iconic poster. Featuring The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia, the 50th episode is now available.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house.




More Hot Stories For You


Stag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This MonthStag & Lion To Present Oscar Wilde's SALOME At The Trinity Theatre This Month
August 16, 2022

Stag & Lion will present Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from August 25th through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession.
Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY at Irish Repertory TheatreReed Birney and Ephraim Birney to Star in New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY at Irish Repertory Theatre
August 16, 2022

Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey will begin previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre on October 12, 2022, and is set to open on October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.
Keen Company Announces 22-23 Season Featuring First NY Revival of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY & MoreKeen Company Announces 22-23 Season Featuring First NY Revival of Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY & More
August 16, 2022

Keen Company has announced details for its upcoming 2022-2023 season. Anchored by two must-see revivals, not produced in New York since their premieres, Keen’s 23rd season, featuring two of America’s greatest writers, explores how individuals move forward after life-altering change.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Merchant's House to Return for 10th Holiday SeasonA CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Merchant's House to Return for 10th Holiday Season
August 16, 2022

This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE. Performances run November 23 through December 29.