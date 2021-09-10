Registration Is Now Open For Fall Semester Of Amas Musical Theatre's Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy

Amas Musical Theatre is accepting applications for the fall semester of The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, its award-winning pre-professional performance program for musical theatre lovers ages 12-18. Re-opening its doors in the heart of the Theatre District at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis High School (120 West 46th Street), classes will be held in person* on Saturdays beginning November 6, 2021 (through February 5, 2022) from 9:45am to 4:00pm. A qualified team of instructors - Christopher Scott (Acting), Monica Johnson (Dance) and Chris Lavely (Voice) will immerse the students in singing, dancing and acting, while enhancing and strengthening their artistic skills. Zeynep Akca is Education Director.

Classes are comprised of performance-geared individualized instruction in voice, acting and dance. The voice studio helps students to find their own unique voice by exploring musical theatre songs using good vocal technique, and how to bring storytelling and musicianship to a song. Acting classes help students hone their acting skills by exploring imaginary circumstances, examining character, relationships and objectives through monologues, scene work, and acting excercises. Finally, dance classes feature ballet barre, jazz warm-ups, dancercise fitness, tap basics and theatre style jazz. The semester culminates in a special public presentation created by students and staff to be performed live for friends, family, and the public.

The fee is $875 ($800 until September 30) and scholarships are available. No prior experience is necessary. Registration is at www.amasmusical.org. Students must be fully vaccinated by the start of classes on November 6th. Proof of vaccination will be required.

The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy (formerly the "Eubie Blake Youth Theatre"), named after the famed actress Rosetta LeNoire, has been in continuous operation since the 1970s. Students from all over the Metropolitan area receive training in the performing arts from established theatre professionals. Classes include acting technique, dance and movement, and music, including theory, training and vocal technique.

The Academy has been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and on "NY1." Theatre critic and former Drama Desk Committee Chair Peter Filichia called the Academy's production of Hello, Dolly! the "Best Musical Revival of the New Season." The New York Times hailed "the Academy production of "Virtual Families" as a "spirited revival...that displayed the triple-threat talents of a teenaged multicultural ensemble..." Many Academy alumni go on to performing careers on Broadway and in theatres across America, and in film and television. Alumni of the Academy include, Briana Carlson-Goodman (Les Misérables), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma), and Brett Sturgis (On Your Feet).

What The Students Are Saying

"My school didn't have much arts programming. The biggest changes for me are that I'm much more confident, disciplined, and on top of things. The Amas Academy definitely helps with school!"

"Being with people who believe in you as much or more than you believe in yourself is an incredibly warm blanket at night."

"This is my first year at the Academy and I have enjoyed every minute of it. Everyone is welcoming and friendly, making it easy to share my talents in acting, singing, and dancing, all in a stress free environment."

What The Parents Are Saying

"As a parent of a student, the Academy is everything! My daughter is in her third year at the Academy and couldn't imagine her life without it."

"This program has changed both of our lives. The teachers that work with the students every week are so dedicated to this program. They not only work with the young people to be better performers, they work with them to be better people. As a parent I couldn't ask for more."

Meet The Faculty

Christopher Scott (Director/Acting Instructor) is an Artistic Associate with Amas Musical Theatre where he has directed Academy shows for 26 years, including Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the virtual Into the Woods. NYC work includes: The Glass Menagerie, Aristophanes' Lysistrata, Sophocles' and Anouilh's Antigone, Hedda Gabler, Medea and Zoo Story, and In the Blood (Baruch), The Morons by Dan McCormick (Jury Award nomination Best Director, First Irish Festival), Years of Sky (59E59), and Barbara Suter's Best Night Ever, and shows for Theatreworks/USA among others. Member Playwright/Director's Workshop at The Actors Studio. As a teacher Christopher has been on the faculty of NYU/CAP21, Baruch College and the Michael Howard Studio. Graduate of Boston Conservatory.

Monica Celeste Johnson (Choreographer/Dance Instructor) celebrates her 26th year with The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. She serves as dance instructor for the Mount Vernon City School District and is the ballet instructor for ages 7-14 at Artistry Performing Arts Center at her family's dance studio in West Hempstead. Monica also choreographs for Mindbuilders pre-professional dance company. As a performer she as performed at the Apollo as co-host and choreographer for Amateur Night "Live" and completed a 25-city tour. She performed in Forum with Nipsey Russell, Off-Broadway in The Wiz and Long Tongues and has been on tour with many recording artists and on television, film, videos and "live" performances. Monica is a graduate of City College New York earning her BFA in the Leonard Davis Performing Arts Program in Harlem.

Chris Lavely (Academy Instructor/Music) hails from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Miami School of Music. He is the owner T.N.T. Music Services (Theatrical Notation & Transcription) which provides transcription and arranging services for the Musical Theatre including Broadway (Something Rotten!) and Off Broadway. He has conducted dozens of professional productions in Los Angeles and was Resident Conductor of Utah Musical Theatre for four seasons. As a performer, Chris has performed regionally (Annie, Little Shop Of Horrors, Pirates Of Penzance, Camelot, Jacques Brel...) and Off-Broadway (The Fantasticks!). Chris is lucky to have worked with Burt Reynolds, Charles Nelson Reilly, Alice Ghostley, Dom DeLuise, Marilyn McCoo, Linda Purl, and Piper Laurie. Chris has also performed his Cabaret show, If I Sing, at the Cinegrill in Los Angeles.

Zeynep Akca (Education Director) is a Southwest Asian director, teaching artist, and producer based in Brooklyn, NY. She is a recent graduate of the CUNY MA in Applied Theatre. She is the artistic director of No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC), serving the marginalized artistic community via digital integration into productions. As a teaching artist, Zeynep has worked with companies such as TADA! Youth Theatre, Acting Out, and CUNY Creative Arts Team to bring performing arts to young people in New York City.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society.

www.amasmusical.org