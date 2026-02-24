James Ijames and More To Join Post-Performance Talkbacks For RAISE THE PAGE, UPLIFT THE WORD

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the talkback participants directly following the festival performances of Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays in collaboration with AMT Theater, taking place on March 9th and 10th, 2026 at 7PM at AMT Theater.

Each talkback will take place directly following the festival performance, and will be available to all ticket holders. The schedule will be as follows:

Talkback following the March 9th, 7PM Performance: Professional Producers Panel featuring discussions between Jamila Ponton Bragg, the Founder of JamRock Productions, Lawryn LaCroix, Producer Lia Vollack Productions, and Jonathan McCrory, the Executive Artistic Director of the National Black Theatre, with moderation by Tony Award Winning Producer Rashad V. Chambers.

Talkback following the March 10th, 7PM Performance: Uplifting Emerging BIPOC Playwrights in conversation with Pulitzer Prize Winner James Ijames and Tony Award Winning Producer Rashad V. Chambers, with festival playwrights.

Spotlighting stories written by BIPOC playwrights, Raise the Page, Uplift the Word's mission is to continue creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With that in mind, Abingdon Theatre Company is delighted to continue offering tickets free to the public, in efforts to make theatre more accessible.