Caleb Teicher Named Works & Process First Artist Curator in Residence

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dancer, choreographer, and director, Caleb Teicher, will join Works & Process as the inaugural Artist Curator in Residence. Serving a two-year term, the Works & Process Artist Curator in Residence will be integrated into the organization and offered the same benefits as administrative staff, including fully-funded employer health insurance - a rarity for many individual working artists.

"Ten years ago, Work & Process founder Mary Sharp Cronson saw Caleb's work in a studio showing and immediately offered to present Caleb's first evening-length program. Ever since, Works & Process has continued to commission, present, and produce fully funded residencies supporting Caleb's creative process, without pause, including a pandemic bubble residency that would go on to be the first indoor performance permitted by New York State in March 2021. Caleb understands deeply how Works & Process is unabashedly committed to supporting artists longitudinally and ensuring that they can create with dignity. Caleb understands the resources available across the Works & Process ecosystem, which is why we want Caleb to be at the table when we make decisions on how we support artists and respond to their needs in a made-to-measure way," said Duke Dang, Works & Process Executive Director.

"As an organization that champions artists and their creative process studio to stage, it is essential to us that we have the input from an artist who is actively creating, performing, and touring as part of our curatorial team. Caleb is that person," said Caroline Cronson, Works & Process Producer.

"Over the past decade, I've done just about everything one can do with Works & Process... Performances in the Peter B. Lewis Theater & the Guggenheim's Rotunda, two tours to the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, residencies with partner organizations (ArtYard, Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Mountain Foundation), directing the Holiday Concert (2019), and three studio-to-stage commissions of world premieres (More Forever, This Is The Part When You Go 'Woo', Rhapsody In Blue). From those experiences, I am eager to join a team with a great capacity to support performing artists," Teicher said.

To further support artists and their creative process, Aria Roach will join Works & Process in the newly created role of Associate Producer. Both Aria and Caleb will join the organization in March.

Over the past five years, Works & Process has expanded from presenting exclusively at the Guggenheim New York to producing more than 70 programs annually across New York City and supports over 25 weeks of fully funded creative residencies each year across six states and 18 partners.

As the first Artist Curator in Residence, Caleb Teicher embeds a practicing artist-who was first identified and nurtured by W&P founder Mary Sharp Cronson ten years ago and benefited from several W&P commissions and residency-to-NYC-premiere cycles-directly into programmatic and curatorial decision-making. Caleb will play a key role in curating Works & Process's residency program and mentoring and advising residency artists.

As the new Associate Producer, Roach will help expand the organization and residency infrastructure by managing performances, festivals, open calls, residencies, artist relations, schedules, contracts, and relevant grants, across W&P's growing network of residency partners and cultural arts venues. Together, these roles strengthen W&P's function as connective tissue within the performing arts ecosystem, aggregating resources, supporting artists so they can create with dignity, and sustaining a robust, equitable pathway from studio to stage.

Caleb Teicher is a New York City-based performer, choreographer, director, and curator regarded widely in the performing arts as a leading voice in interdisciplinary collaboration.

Teicher began their career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance's critically acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing as a contemporary dancer, musical theater performer, and swing dancer.

In 2015, Caleb shifted their creative focus towards choreographic work through Caleb Teicher & Company which led to commissions and presentations at some of America's most esteemed performing arts venues: Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center (D.C.), Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Music Center (L.A.), New York City Center, The Joyce Theater, and countless others.

Collaborations with celebrated musicians/composers followed, including: choreographing Regina Spektor's Broadway residency, dancing and singing on television with Ben Folds, performing as a tap dance soloist with theNational Symphony Orchestra and Philadelphia Orchestra, and choreographing AJR's "Bang" music video.

Caleb's work will be presented in over a dozen cities this year. Touring projects include SW!NG OUT, the world's most prominent presentation of Lindy Hop on concert dance stages; Counterpoint, a duo concert with composer and pianist, Conrad Tao; Ear To The Ground, an improvised duo concert with celebrated percussive dancer Nic Gareiss; a new Tap Concerto by composer Thomas Enhco under the baton of conductor Alondra de la Parra; and curation/direction of projects in partnership with arts organizations including Works & Process, the National YoungArts Foundation, and Lincoln Center.

Caleb is the recipient of two Bessie Awards, a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, the 2019 Harkness Promise Award, the 2020 Gross Family Prize, and a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant. Their work has been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert (with Conrad Tao), on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (alongside Regina Spektor), and on countless media sources including The New York Times, Forbes, Vogue, Interview Magazine, and on the cover of Dance Magazine in September 2019.

Recently, Caleb founded the SW!NG OUT Community Fund to uplift and sustain social swing dance culture in New York City. They also continue to teach at international Vernacular Jazz & Lindy Hop festivals. Instagram@CalebTeicher.

Aria Roach is a producer, dance educator, and performer based in New York City. Her producerial work spans major dance organizations, companies, and independent artists. She recently served as the Associate Producer of Events for Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and was previously the General Manager of Caleb Teicher & Companyand Company Manager for Joyce Theater Productions' touring Lindy Hop show SW!NG OUT. Other administrative roles include Producer of Yehuda Hyman's The Dancing Room at Arts on Site and Operations Coordinator at Mark Morris Dance Group. In 2024 she supported Works & Process as Festival Manager for the Underground Uptown Dance Festival at the Guggenheim and Lincoln Center.

Before moving into her role as Associate Producer with Works & Process, Aria was Program Manager of the National Dance Institute (NDI) Collaborative for Teaching & Learning, where she also spent three years teaching in NYC public elementary schools. Aria continues working with young dancers as a Teaching Artist and Choreographer for Mark Morris Dance Group's Student Company program.

Aria has performed with Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company, Yehuda Hyman's Mystical Feet Company, Eva Dean Dance, The Moving Architects, Hallie Chametzky, Stephanie Saywell, and Zoe Walders. She holds a BFA in Dance & Choreography from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of the Arts (VCUarts) and Honors College (summa cum laude), a Master Composter Certificate from NYC Compost Project, and a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Certification from The Shala.