Red Bull Theater's RICHARD II Starring Michael Urie Extends

The limited Off-Broadway engagement of Richard II has been extended, and will now continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre..

Opening Night is tonight, Monday November 10th. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. The box office at Astor Place Theatre will be open 1-hour before each performance. Richard II is the first production at the Astor Place under its new management, No Guarantees Productions.

In order to make tickets accessible to the widest possible audience, Red Bull Theater will be partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat to offer the chance to win $49 tickets ($36.00 + $10.00 Service Fee + $3.00 Facility Fee per ticket), for the run of Richard II at the Astor Place Theatre . A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance. All ticket sales are non-refundable. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before the performance with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Please visit Luckyseat.com for full details. Student Rush seats, at half price, are available at the Box Office, one hour before show time, with proper ID. From time to time Red Bull Theater also makes discount codes available through such outlets as TDF.org, TheaterMania.com, BroadwayBox.com or Playbill.com. These discounts are always subject to specific terms.

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator. Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director. The performance runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission



A long-time artistic collaborator of Red Bull Theater, Michael Urie has performed to acclaim in numerous Revelation Readings and Off-Broadway productions, including his celebrated star turns in The Revenger's Tragedy in 2005, and The Government Inspector in 2017: “The peerless Michael Urie,” as Ben Brantley wrote in the New York Times, about his performance in the title role. “As this play's misleading protagonist, Mr. Urie establishes himself as a bona fide leading man, in the tradition of great physical comedy performers like Kevin Kline." Recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Shrinking” (Apple TV+), He recently completed a run on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary's Teacher.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king's divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie's virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin's inventive adaptation make Richard's tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone's throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare. This is Shakespeare like no other — intimate, innovative, and utterly unmissable.

There will also be two Accessible Performances: ASL Interpretation on Sunday November 16th at 2:00 PM and Open Captioning on Sunday November 23rd at 2:00 PM.