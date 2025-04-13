Re/Venue, A.R.T./NY to Present GOLDILOCKS HAS QUESTIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Re/Venue, in collaboration with A.R.T./NY Off-Broadway, will present Goldilocks Has Questions, an evening of bold, imaginative storytelling from the creative minds of ToastCo. Featuring two short plays by Alyson Schacherer (The Goldilocks Effect) and Carrie Keating (The Bear, Every Time), the performance will take place at the A.R.T./NY Mezzanine Theatre on April 25 at 9:30 PM.

Featuring a poem by Kate B.D.-from which the evening takes its name-Goldilocks Has Questions invites audiences into surreal, wilderness-laced explorations of intimacy, instinct, and choice.

Creative Team includes Emilio Maxwell Cerci (Technical Design), Han Billingsley (Stage Manager), and Henry Evans (Magic Consultant).

About the plays

The Goldilocks Effect is written and performed by Alyson Schacherer and directed by Carrie Keating. A woman in the midst of a dissolving marriage spends the weekend alone at a nudist club in the woods. As she hikes and contemplates her relationship, she finds herself lost and facing a pack of bears. She discovers 1) what to do if you encounter bears in the woods, and 2) getting lost may be the answer. Schacherer (Space Cadet) originally developed the piece with FAB Women at The Barrow Group.

The Bear, Every Time is written by Carrie Keating, directed by Alyson Schacherer, and features Joshua Harto and Carrie Keating. In this surreal short play a woman comes across a bear in the woods after choosing the bear as her response to the viral question, "Would you rather be alone in the woods with a man or a bear?" Together, they grapple with the question and her answer. Featuring Joshua Harto (The Dark Knight) and Carrie Keating (After Forever), this award-winning short (Best Play, Queen's Short Play Festival) is also slated for upcoming performances in the Genesius Theatre Reading Series and the 2025 Equity Library Reading Series.

