ROMEO & BERNADETTE to Offer $19.60 Tickets for First 3 Preview Performances

Producer Eric Krebs announced today that in recognition of the year 1960, when Romeo & Bernadette is set, tickets for the Amas Musical Theatre's Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, will be priced at $19.60 for the first three preview performances ONLY on March 17, 18, and 19, 2020. Use code: TR1960 at TelechargeOffers.com.

Preview performances are set to begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues) for an open-ended engagement. The official re-opening is confirmed for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo.

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer).Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is byCarol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. Originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse, Miami, FL, and Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn, NJ.

Romeo & Bernadette will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday @ 2pm, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, Saturday & Sunday at 3pm. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Wednesday evening performances. Tickets are priced $79-$99 and are available through Telecharge.com/(212) 239-6200.





