Playwrights Horizons Drops COVID-19 Booster Shot Requirement

Playwrights Horizons has updated its COVID-19 heath and safety guidelines, to no longer require a booster as part of its "full vaccination" requirement.

"Proof of full vaccination continues to be required, and proper face masks must be worn at all times," the off-Broadway company announced on Twitter. "Based on low infection rates in NYC, we are not requiring proof of a booster shot."

Thank you for playing your part to help keep our theater safe; these guidelines go into effect as of today for our next show, #WishYouWereHere.

Read the full up-to-date guidelines at https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/health-guidelines/.

