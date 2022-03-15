Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playwrights Horizons Drops COVID-19 Booster Shot Requirement

"Proof of full vaccination continues to be required, and proper face masks must be worn at all times."

Mar. 15, 2022  

Playwrights Horizons has updated its COVID-19 heath and safety guidelines, to no longer require a booster as part of its "full vaccination" requirement.

"Proof of full vaccination continues to be required, and proper face masks must be worn at all times," the off-Broadway company announced on Twitter. "Based on low infection rates in NYC, we are not requiring proof of a booster shot."

Read the full up-to-date guidelines at https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/health-guidelines/.

Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the development of contemporary American Playwrights, and to the production of innovative new work. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons' 50-year-old mission is unique; we have distinguished ourselves by a steadfast commitment to centering and advancing the voice of the playwright. It's a mission that is always timely, and one that's necessary in the ongoing evolution of theater in this country.



