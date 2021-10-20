Playwrights Horizons Announces Full Casting For SELLING KABUL

Full casting has been announced for Selling Kabul, from Playwrights Horizons. Performances will run November 17, 2021 - December 23, 2021 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

The cast includes Dario Ladani Sanchez as Taroon, Francis Benhamou as Leyla, Mattico David as Jawid, and Marjan Neshat as Afiya.

Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now it is 2013, and the Americans - and their promises of safety - have begun to withdraw. Taroon spends his days in hiding, a target of the increasingly powerful Taliban. On the eve of his son's birth, he must remain in his sister's apartment, or risk his life to see his child. With shattering precision, Sylvia Khoury's tense drama traces the human cost of U.S. immigration policy and the legacy of our longest war.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/selling-kabul/.