Plays by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage and More Set for LCT Theater's The Reading Series

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the programming for The Reading Series at LCT3. In this intimate new series, six of our most celebrated playwrights join forces with exciting voices new to LCT to share the stage and the spotlight.

Each one-night-only event features a staged reading of a bold new work, alongside an open conversation between storytellers prior to each reading. These public readings will be presented beginning on Monday, December 1, 2025, and will continue through June 2026. The plays have been selected by a group of LCT alumni playwrights including Ayad Akhtar, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, Marco Ramirez, J.T. Rogers, and Sarah Ruhl.

Programming will include the following:

Three Weeks in Paris by Christina Anderson, selected by Lynn Nottage, on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 6:30PM.

Ten Grand by Kate Cortesi, selected by J.T. Rogers, on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 6:30PM.

Work of Devotion by Miranda Rose Hall, selected by Sarah Ruhl on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 6:30PM.

Sycamore by Nick Kaidoo, selected by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 6:30PM.

creation stories and all the important importants by Mfoniso Udofia, selected by Ayad Akhtar on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 6:30PM.

Trip Around the Sun by Jake Brasch, selected by Marco Ramirez, on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:30PM.