Photos: ‘YACHT’ ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Set Sail for a Night of Music and Celebration

Go inside Yacht Rockers On Broadway with photos from the event inspired by the golden era of soft rock. This year’s show celebrated the timeless hits and laid-back energy that defined the late ’70s and early ’80s. From soaring harmonies to feel-good rhythms, the evening captured the spirit of Yacht Rock at its finest—music that transported guests to endless summer nights on the open water.
The event honored the iconic Jefferson Starship with the Rock Legend Award and celebrated Chris Stewart as Ambassador of Rock. More than just a concert, Rockers On Broadway supported arts education, helping to nurture creativity and inspire the next generation of performers. The evening was hosted by Renée Marino, Broadway star (Jersey Boys, West Side Story) and celebrated communications coach, named by People Magazine as one of the “Most Inspiring Women of 2021.”
In addition to honoring Jefferson Starship and Stewart, the night featured Broadway stars, rock legends, student performances, and an exciting live auction.
Founded in 1993, Rockers On Broadway united Broadway performers and Rock ’n’ Roll icons to support charitable causes. The annual event was produced by The PATH Fund, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing arts education, supporting emerging talent, and inspiring the next generation of artists. Over the years, Rockers On Broadway has honored music luminaries such as Pete Townshend, Frankie Valli, Micky Dolenz, Rupert Holmes, Diane Warren, KT Tunstall, Huey Lewis, and Melissa Etheridge.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Lisa Lisa
Lisa Lisa
Lisa Lisa and Andres Forero
Kamesh Nagarajan, Jamie Randall Nagarajan, Maggie Stewart and Honoree Chris Stewart
Kamesh Nagarajan, Andres Forero and Chris Stewart
Jamie Randall Nagarajan, Kamesh Nagarajan, Andres Forero, Chris Stewart and Maggie Stewart
Maggie Stewart and Chris Stewart
Cori Gardner and Chris Stewart
Reese Rehl
Suzanne Rehl, Reese Rehl and Scott Rehl
Reese Rehl
Rebecca E. Covington and Donald Webber
Renee Mariano
Mark Webur and Angel Reed
Emily Mateus
Rockers on the Rise-Mia, Dara, Audrey, Simone, Sherell, Claudia and Julia
Lisa Lisa joins with Rockers on the Rise-Mia, Dara, Audrey, Simone, Sherell, Claudia and Julia
Lisa Lisa and Rockers on the Rise-Mia, Dara, Audrey, Simone, Sherell, Claudia and Julia
Kamesh Nagarajan and Jamie Randall Nagarajan and guests
Rockers on Broadway Band that includes-Gary Bristol, John Clancy, Steve Gibb, Erez Levin Jay Leslie, John Putnam, Jonathan Smith, Joe Snyder and Steve Snyder
John Putnam and Dionne Figgins
Peggy Dove and Jude Gold
Cathy Richardson and family
Donnie Kehr and Cathy Richardson
Reese Rehl and Donnie Kehr
Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Jefferson Starship- Jude Gold, David Freiberg, Cathy Richardson, Chris Smith and Donny Baldwin
Donnie Kehr with Jefferson Starship- Jude Gold, David Freiberg, Cathy Richardson, Chris Smith and Donny Baldwin
Lisa Lisa with Jefferson Starship- Jude Gold, David Freiberg, Cathy Richardson, Chris Smith and Donny Baldwin
Jefferson StarshipJude Gold, David Freiberg, Cathy Richardson, Chris Smith and Donny Baldwin are joined by Scott Rehl, Cori Gardner, Bryan Champione, Nancy Schuster, Chris Stewart, Willie Nile, Donnie Kehr, Kamesh Nagarajan, Maggie Stewart and Jamie Randall Nagarajan
Cathy Richardson, Chris Stewart and Maggie Stewart
Path Fund Board that includes-Nancy Schuster, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr and Scott Rehl with Honoree Chris Stewart
Donnie Kehr and tonight's host Renee Marino
Jeremy Schonfeld and Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld
Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer
Nick Prez, Emily Pandal and Sam Graham
Donnie Kehr, Lisa Lisa and Willie Nile
Willie Nile, Lisa Lisa and Bryan Campione
Hadar Baron
Donnie Kehr and May Pang
