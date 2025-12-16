Jewish Plays Project Unveils The 15th National Jewish Playwriting Contest Finalists

Finalists are chosen from over 325 submissions from 27 states and 7 countries.
The Jewish Plays Project has announced the 7 finalists for the 15th National Jewish Playwriting Contest, chosen from over 325 submissions from 27 states and 7 countries.
"It's never been more important to tell diverse, exciting and relevant Jewish stories," says Artistic Director David Winitsky. "Our seven finalists include important new voices and award-winning playwrights covering everything from tensions on campus to wild apocalyptic visions to good old fashioned madcap comedy, all with a clear focus on creating great theater that deserves to be produced all over the country."
Literary Manager Heather Helinsky led the JPP's innovative Artistic Democracy process. A panel of 75 Artist Readers, including dramaturgs, writers, directors, designers, and actors from around the country, logging 1,000 hours of engaged reading and discussion, assisted by Literary Apprentice Jake Allen.
Selected plays will receive development in the JPP's signature Jewish Dramaturgy Lab, under the guidance of Director of Artistic Programs Illana Stein, as well as national exposure in the Contest's regional events. The Finalists are:
In addition, the JPP will be showcasing a timely documentary play from Israel as a Special 7th Finalist
The Contest process connects thousands of audience members across the country and in Israel with this new cohort of nascent plays. Partner organizations will host regional performances and panels in Houston, Philadelphia, Hartford, Silicon Valley, Toronto, New York City and Tel Aviv. Once again, the Marlene Myerson JCC Manhattan will host the National Finals on June 1, 2026.
"The experience of being chosen by the Jewish Plays Project for PROVENANCE was unlike any other. The year of dramaturgical support, the enthusiasm of the theatres all over the world reading and presenting the play, the opportunity to get to know the fellow playwrights of the cohort's work, the workshop in the Berkshires were incredible gifts. And the knowledge that the support from JPP continues is priceless."
- 14th Contest Winner Jennifer Maisel
The JPP also recognized an additional set of plays as Semi-Finalists:
The full list of recognized plays can be found at jewishplaysproject.org/jpc. Interested producers, agents, and literary managers can email contest@jewishplaysproject.org.
The Jewish Playwriting Contest seeks to discover, highlight, and nurture contemporary Jewish drama by engaging with artistic and Jewish communities throughout the English-speaking world. The Contest has received and vetted over 2,800 plays by 1,800 writers in 34 states and 10 countries. The JPP has actively developed 60 of those plays,419 of which have gone on to production in cities across the globe, including New York, Los Angeles, London, and Tel Aviv, playing for more than 100,000 audience members.
The Jewish Plays Project, founded in 2011, identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater via one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. The JPP's innovative and competitive development process engages Jewish communities in the vetting, selecting, and championing of new voices and secures mainstream production opportunities for the best new plays.
The JPP has featured some of the best artists working in New York, including writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come from Away), Robert Askins (Hand to God), and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band); directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful), Stephen (A Strange Loop), and Tamilla Woodard (Yale School of Drama); and actors Joshua Malina (The West Wing, Billions), Ronald Guttman (Mad Men, Homeland), Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black), and Obie and Drama Desk nominee Marcia Jean Kurtz.
