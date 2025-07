Photos: XOXO: LOVE LETTERS FROM NYC Shines At Chelsea Table & Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



XOXO: Love Letters from NYC played to enthusiastic crowds at Chelsea Table & Stage on June 6 and 7, 2025. Set on the final night of a long-running show, the musical follows a group of performers grapplig with change, nostalgia, and new beginnings. Check out photos from the show.

At the center is Mel B., a performer torn between her family's expectations and her life in the theater. She’s supported and challenged by her best friend and emcee, Jackson Sturkey, as she faces an uncertain future.

The production features 13 original musical numbers spanning a wide range of genres, from the ballad Holy Ghost to the retro-inspired And Then We Got High. Sturkey contributed several original songs to the show including Penthouse and Excuse Me, Mr. Hayward.

Directed and produced by Andrea Palesh, Jackson Sturkey, Melissa Buriak, and Will Studabaker, XOXO featured performers Melissa Buriak, Willow Johnson, Jackson Sturkey, Kay Radomski, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, and Victoria Manoli, with guest appearances by Nikki Sember, The Family Liquid Dinner Cabaret, Kiley Etling, and Jessie "Bangarang" Atkinson.

For more information on upcoming performances, visit www.GPC-Entertainment.com.