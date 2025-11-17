Photos: The New Group Hosts TEASE Event To Announce Move To The Theater At St. Clement’s

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Group hosted its “Tease” event last Monday, offering an evening of performances and announcing the company’s upcoming move to The Theater at St. Clement’s. See photos of the event.

The event highlighted material from the new season and featured appearances by Frankie Alvarez, Adam Bernstein, Julie Benko, Erik Bottcher, Preston Crowder, Michael Zegen, Scott Elliott, Adam Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Jenna Yi, among others.

Photo Credit: Natalie Powers