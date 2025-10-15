 tracker
Photos: The Cast of FIXING FRANKIE - A NEW MUSICAL Begins Rehearsals

Performances will begin on Friday, October 31 at 7pm at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre - A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Oct. 15, 2025
Little Red Light Theatre will present the Off Broadway premiere of Fixing Frankie, a new musical conceived by Joe Langworth and Steve Marzullo, with book and lyrics by Mr. Langworth, music by Mr. Marzullo, and co-directed by Michael Blatt and Mr. Langworth. Get a first look at rehearsal photos here!

Peformances will begin on Friday, October 31 at 7pm at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre - A.R.T./New York Theatres. Performances will continue through Saturday evening, November 15. 

A universal, relatable story about the families we were born into and the ones we create. Growing up in an authentic 1970s Italian American household, Frankie Scordato comically wrestles with sexuality, faith and approval. We follow his coming-of-age story through some of the most historic and tumultuous times for the LGBTQ community. And ultimately, as Frankie reaches the milestone of fifty, he is forced to reconcile with the past and confront the question of his (and our) place in an ever-changing world.

With a rich score that evokes the decades as they pass, Fixing Frankie introduces us to endearing and identifiable characters who reveal how families can shape us and how friendships can save us.

The cast for Fixing Frankie is Ryan Alvarado? (Eduardo), Andrea Bianchi? (Mom), Greyson Chapman (Young Frankie), Austin Colburn? (Lucas/Tye), Felicia Finley? (Patti/Sister Agatha), Laura Pavles? (Margaret), George Psomas? (Frankie), and Steven Scionti? (Dad). The stage manager is Patricia Rogues?. The assistant director is Lia-Shea Tillett. ?This is an AEA Approved Showcase.

