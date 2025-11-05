Photos: FIXING FRANKIE Opens At Little Red Light Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Red Light Theatre is presenting the Off Broadway premiere of Fixing Frankie, a new musical conceived by Joe Langworth and Steve Marzullo, with book and lyrics by Mr. Langworth, music by Mr. Marzullo, and co-directed by Michael Blatt and Mr. Langworth. Check out photos from the opening night celebration!

Peformances continue through Saturday evening, November 15 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre - A.R.T./New York Theatres.

A universal, relatable story about the families we were born into and the ones we create. Growing up in an authentic 1970s Italian American household, Frankie Scordato comically wrestles with sexuality, faith and approval. We follow his coming-of-age story through some of the most historic and tumultuous times for the LGBTQ community. And ultimately, as Frankie reaches the milestone of fifty, he is forced to reconcile with the past and confront the question of his (and our) place in an ever-changing world.

With a rich score that evokes the decades as they pass, Fixing Frankie introduces us to endearing and identifiable characters who reveal how families can shape us and how friendships can save us.

The cast for Fixing Frankie is Ryan Alvarado? (Eduardo), Andrea Bianchi? (Mom), Greyson Chapman (Young Frankie), Austin Colburn? (Lucas/Tye), Felicia Finley? (Patti/Sister Agatha), Laura Pavles? (Margaret), George Psomas? (Frankie), and Steven Scionti? (Dad). The stage manager is Patricia Rogues?. The assistant director is Lia-Shea Tillett. ?This is an AEA Approved Showcase.

The creative team is: Josh Iacovelli (scenic design), Aiden Bezark (lighting design), Elizabeth Ektefaei (costume design), Sun Hee Kil (sound design), Andy Evan Cohen (projection design), Joe Langworth and Lia-Shea Tillett (musical staging) and Micah Young (music direction).

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased here. The performance schedule is: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7pm; Sunday at 3pm.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR