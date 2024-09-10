Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company officially opened Twist of Fate, the second production of its Fall 2024 “New2NY” series. Performances will run through September 15, 2024. Check out photos from the opening below!

In Twist of Fate, with book and lyrics by Kleban Award winner Lissa Levin and music by Ron Abel, a fortuneteller is arrested in 1970's Los Angeles, and to win the respect of her teenage daughter, fights the law instead of running from it. But first, she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney. Based on an actual first amendment case, Twist of Fate is directed by Bill Castellino, with musical direction by Ron Abel.

The cast of Twist of Fate is David Baida (On Your Feet, The Butcher Boy), Joanna Carpenter(Sweeney Todd, The Connector), Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Unexpected Joy at The York), Lianne Marie Dobbs (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Himself and Nora), Ben Jones (The Pajama Game, Bay Area Critics Circle Award), Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather, Fowl Play), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You, Golden Rainbow at The York), Cal Mitchell (The Lieutenant at The York), and Eric Phelps (Pip's Island, Leaving Brooklyn). The band comprises Ron Abel (piano), Dmitry Ishenko (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

