Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company

Performances will run through September 15, 2024. 

By: Sep. 10, 2024
The York Theatre Company officially opened Twist of Fate, the second production of its Fall 2024 “New2NY” series. Performances will run through September 15, 2024. Check out photos from the opening below!

In Twist of Fate, with book and lyrics by Kleban Award winner Lissa Levin and music by Ron Abel, a fortuneteller is arrested in 1970's Los Angeles, and to win the respect of her teenage daughter, fights the law instead of running from it. But first, she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney. Based on an actual first amendment case, Twist of Fate is directed by Bill Castellino, with musical direction by Ron Abel.

The cast of Twist of Fate is David Baida (On Your Feet, The Butcher Boy), Joanna Carpenter(Sweeney Todd, The Connector), Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Unexpected Joy at The York), Lianne Marie Dobbs (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Himself and Nora), Ben Jones (The Pajama Game, Bay Area Critics Circle Award), Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather, Fowl Play), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You, Golden Rainbow at The York), Cal Mitchell (The Lieutenant at The York), and Eric Phelps (Pip's Island, Leaving Brooklyn). The band comprises Ron Abel (piano), Dmitry Ishenko (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
NEW2NY Presents Twist of Fate

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ron Abel (Music Director)

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Lianne Marie Dobbs

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Lianne Marie Dobbs

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
David Baida

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ben Jones

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Lianne Marie Dobbs and Maya Lagerstam

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Allyson Kaye Daniel, Lianne Marie Dobbs and Maya Lagerstam

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Cal Mitchell, David Baida and Maya Lagerstam

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ron Abel and the orchestra that includes-Sean Harkness, Dmitry Ishenko, Ray Marchica and Leenya Rideout

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Books and Lyrics Lissa Levin and Music Ron Abel

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ron Abel, Lissa Levin and Bill Castellino (Director and Choreographer)

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
James Morgan, Ron Abel, Lissa Levin and Bill Castellino

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Jamie deRoy and Ron Abel

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
James Morgan and Jamie deRoy

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Tonight's Cast-Maya Lagerstam, Cal Mitchell, Joanna Carpenter, David Baida, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Ben Jones, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Victoria Casillo and Eric Phelps

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Lianne Marie Dobbs

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Joanna Carpenter

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Cal Mitchell

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
David Baida

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Allyson Kaye Daniel

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ben Jones

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Eric Phelps

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Maya Lagerstam

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Victoria Casillo

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Victoria Casillo and Bill Castellino

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ron Abel and Lianne Marie Dobbs

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ron Abel, Lissa Levin, Lianne Marie Dobbs and Ben Jones

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Ron Abel, Lissa Levin, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Bill Castellino and Ben Jones

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Lianne Marie Dobbs and Ben Jones

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Lianne Marie Dobbs and Maya Lagerstam

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
Christine Catti (Production Stage Manager) Noah Glaister (Production Manager) and Caroline Inches (Assistant Stage Manager)

Photos: TWIST OF FATE Opens at The York Theatre Company Image
York Board Members and Staff- Jim Kierstead, Claudia Zahn, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Jim Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Dominick Balletta, Joan Mischo, Gerry McIntyre and Joan Ross Sorkin

 




