Photos: Rockers on Broadway Gets Ready to Celebrate Yacht Rockers

A new wave of Broadway powerhouse talent is joining this year's Rockers On Broadway, returning Monday, October 27, 2025, at Sony Hall. The event will feature a special tribute to rock legends Jefferson Starship and celebrate the official release of the highly anticipated ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE Volume 2. Check out photos from inside rehearsals!

The latest additions to the star-studded lineup include Donald Webber Jr (Hamilton, Purlie Victorious), Dionne Figgins (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Motown: The Musical), Rebecca Covington (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jesse Nager (Motown: The Musical, Mary Poppins), and F. Michael Haynie (The Heart Of Rock & Roll, Frozen).

The evening will also celebrate the official release of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE Volume 2. The new album captures standout performances from recent concerts, building on the success of Volume 1, which has garnered over 2 million streams. It's another high-energy collection of classic and contemporary hits delivered by Broadway and music talent.

The show will be hosted by Renée Marino (Jersey Boys, West Side Story), and feature performances by Hadar Baron, Preston Truman Boyd, Sam Graham, Keri René Fuller, Brian Charles Johnson, Donnie Kehr, Dominic Nolfi, Nick Prez, Emily Pandal, Lauren ‘Lolo' Pritchard, Reese Rehl, Max Sangerman, Justin Sargent, Jeremy & Gussie Schonfeld, and special guest Willie Nile. Emerging young talent from the Rockers On The Rise and BBK Rocks programs will also take the stage.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy