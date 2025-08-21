Photos: PEN PALS Opening Night Starring Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pen Pals has returned this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades. See photos from opening night here!

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

Rotating Cast Schedule:

AUG 15 – AUG 31: Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar

SEPT 3 – SEPT 14: Michelle Clunie & Megan Follows

SEPT 17 – SEPT 28: Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis

OCT 1 – OCT 12: Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin

OCT 15 – OCT 26: Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington

OCT 29 – NOV 9: Catherine Curtin & Marcia Cross

NOV 12 – NOV 23: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick

DEC 10 – DEC 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner