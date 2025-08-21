Photos: PEN PALS Opening Night Starring Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar

McKeon and Winar perform August 15 to 31.
Pen Pals has returned this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades. See photos from opening night here!
Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.
AUG 15 – AUG 31: Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar
SEPT 3 – SEPT 14: Michelle Clunie & Megan Follows
SEPT 17 – SEPT 28: Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis
OCT 1 – OCT 12: Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin
OCT 15 – OCT 26: Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington
OCT 29 – NOV 9: Catherine Curtin & Marcia Cross
NOV 12 – NOV 23: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick
DEC 10 – DEC 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
Michael Graf, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Holly Garman.
Co-producers Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg
Nancy McKeon, Michael Griffo, Gail Winar and Suzanne Barabas
Mary Willis White, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Rachel Stange
Michael Griffo, Nancy McKeon, Lisa Dozier Shacket
Playwright Michael Griffo and director Suzanne Barabas
Morgan J Smart and Holly Garman
Lisa Dozier Shacket, Suzanne Barabas, Nancy McKeon, Michael Griffo and Gail Winar
|
Powered by
Videos