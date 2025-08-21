 tracker
Photos: PEN PALS Opening Night Starring Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar

McKeon and Winar perform August 15 to 31.

By: Aug. 21, 2025
Pen Pals has returned this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades. See photos from opening night here! 

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

Rotating Cast Schedule:

AUG 15 – AUG 31: Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar
SEPT 3 – SEPT 14: Michelle Clunie & Megan Follows
SEPT 17 – SEPT 28: Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis

OCT 1 – OCT 12: Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin 
OCT 15 – OCT 26: Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington
OCT 29 – NOV 9: Catherine Curtin & Marcia Cross
NOV 12 – NOV 23: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick
DEC 10 – DEC 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner

Photo credit:  Russ Rowland 

Michael Graf, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Holly Garman.

Gina Naomi Baez

Co-producers Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg

Nancy McKeon, Michael Griffo, Gail Winar and Suzanne Barabas

Mary Willis White, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Rachel Stange

Michael Griffo, Nancy McKeon, Lisa Dozier Shacket

Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar

Gail Winar

Nancy McKeon

Playwright Michael Griffo and director Suzanne Barabas

Michael Griffo

Morgan J Smart and Holly Garman

Lisa Dozier Shacket, Suzanne Barabas, Nancy McKeon, Michael Griffo and Gail Winar


