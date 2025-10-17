 tracker
Photos: Priscilla Lopez and Pauletta Pearson Washington in PEN PALS

Ms. Lopez and Ms. Washington will perform through October 26 at the DR2 Theatre.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez has joined Pauletta Pearson Washington in Michael Griffo’s heartwarming play Pen Pals, taking on the roles of Mags and Bernie. Directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades. Ms. Lopez and Ms. Washington will perform through October 26 at the DR2 Theatre. See photos here!

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.


