 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards

ee photos of Camille A. Brown, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy and more. 

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess hosted the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards at 7:30pm ET at NYU Skirball. See photos from the red carpet here! 

In keeping with the Drama Desk’s mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 New York theater season, that the Drama Desk determined ended as of April 27, 2025. Productions must run for 21 or more live performances to be considered eligible.

The most nominated show of the season was BOOP! The Musical with eleven nominations, closely followed by Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending each with nine nominations. See photos of Camille A. Brown, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy and more. 

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Camille A. Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Catherine Zuber

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Isaiah Josiah, Pamela Singleton and David Staller

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Kip Williams

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Patrick Keleher

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
David Henry Hwang

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Michael Starobin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jacob Kerr

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
The Cast of The Ask

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Allyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Zoe Sarnak

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Alex Newell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
A.J. Shively

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Kerry Butler

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Michael Arden

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
From Dead Outlaw-Jeb Brown, David Yazbek Julia Knitel, Andrew Durand, Thom Sesma

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Norm Lewis

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Gerard Alassandrini and Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Nikiya Mathis

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Frank Wood

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jennifer Ashley Tepper, John Simpkins and Julie Larson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Annie Parisse and Paul Sparks

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jennifer Simard

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Stacey Derosier

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Opening Number dancers that includes.Mike Baerga, Frederic Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe and Ronnie Bowman Jr.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Nicholas Barasch

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Mylinda Hull, Lesli Margherita and Lili Thomas

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Debra Messing

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Tituss Burgess and Debra Messing

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
From Operation Mincemeat cast that incluDes- Jak Malone, David Cumming, Zoe Roberts, Natasha Hodgson and Claire-Marie Hall

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Hue Park and Will Aronson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Helen J. Shen

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Will Aronson, Helen J. Shen, Darren Criss and Hue Park

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Darren Criss

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Andrew Scott

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Lily Rabe

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Tom Francis

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Lorin Latarro

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
George C. Wolfe

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Will Swenson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Grey Henson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Sarah Hyland

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Drama Desk Board Members David Barbour and Charles Wright

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Victoria Clark

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Ashley Marie Spencer and Jeremy Jordan

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jason Gotay

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jason Gotay and Jeremy Jordan

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Gracie Lawrence

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Louis McCartney

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Chelsea Pace

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
LaChanze and Pat Swinney Kaufman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
LaChanze

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Sutton Foster

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Michael Urie

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Michael Urie and Sutton Foster

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Kimberly Belflower and Amalia Yoo

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jak Malone

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jude Tibeau

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Bob Martin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Adam Pascal

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Sarah Snook

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Musical - Live Standings

Maybe Happy Ending - 27%
Operation Mincemeat - 20%
Death Becomes Her - 18%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos