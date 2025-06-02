Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess hosted the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards at 7:30pm ET at NYU Skirball. See photos from the red carpet here!

In keeping with the Drama Desk’s mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 New York theater season, that the Drama Desk determined ended as of April 27, 2025. Productions must run for 21 or more live performances to be considered eligible.

The most nominated show of the season was BOOP! The Musical with eleven nominations, closely followed by Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending each with nine nominations. See photos of Camille A. Brown, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy and more.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Comments

