Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ngozi Anyanwu, Daniel J. Watts and Xavier Scott Evans Star in THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS Opening Tonight

pixeltracker

The Last of the Love Letters opens tonight, Monday, September 13th for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 26th

Sep. 13, 2021  
The Last of the Love Letters

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the World Premiere play The Last of the Love Letters. The Last of the Love Letters is written by and features Ngozi Anyanwu and is directed by Patricia McGregor.

Check out photos below!

The Last of the Love Letters opens tonight, Monday, September 13th for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 26th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Last of the Love Letters features Ngozi Anyanwu, Daniel J. Watts and Xavier Scott Evans.

Two people contemplate the thing they love most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay. Or to go. That is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that: a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one.

Photo credit: Ahron Foster

The Last of the Love Letters
Ngozi Anyanwu

The Last of the Love Letters
Ngozi Anyanwu

The Last of the Love Letters
Ngozi Anyanwu

The Last of the Love Letters
Daniel J. Watts

The Last of the Love Letters
Ngozi Anyanwu

The Last of the Love Letters
Daniel J. Watts

The Last of the Love Letters
Daniel J. Watts

The Last of the Love Letters
Xavier Scott Evans and Daniel J. Watts

The Last of the Love Letters
Daniel J. Watts

The Last of the Love Letters
Ngozi Anyanwu


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

More Hot Stories For You

  • Guadalupe Barrientos & Gustavo López Manzitti Perform With Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra July 2nd
  • Renee Fleming Will Perform at Teatro Colon on 29 June
  • Stable Choir Announces Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?