Beth Leavel and Randy Graff to Begin in PEN PALS Off-Broadway

Randy Graff and Beth Leavel will star as Bernie and Mags in Pen Pals Off-Broadway beginning tonight at the DR2 Theatre, through February 1. They join the cast of acclaimed women who have helped make Pen Pals a bona fide Off-Broadway success

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by Suzanne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person. Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Tony and Drama Desk Award winner for City of Angels and Broadway’s original Fantine in Les Misérables. Broadway credits include: Mr. Saturday Night, Falsettos, High Society, Moon Over Buffalo, Fiddler on the Roof (2004 revival). Off-Broadway credits include: The Babylon Line (Lortel & Drama Desk nominations), The Long Christmas Ride Home, Motherhood Out Loud. TV/Film credits include: Learning to Drive, Law & Order, Mad About You, Cashmere Mafia. Graff has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center and has taught at Manhattan School of Music and NYU/Tisch.

Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and LA Drama Critics Circle Award winner for The Drowsy Chaperone. Broadway credits include: Old Friends, The Prom (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), Lempicka, Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street (revival), Crazy for You, Show Boat, The Civil War. Extensive regional and TV credits, including ER and The Walking Dead.

Upcoming Rotating Pen Pals Cast Schedule:

Jan 21 – Feb 1: Randy Graff & Beth Leavel

Feb 3 - Feb 15: Brook Adams and Marilu Henner

Feb 18 – Mar 1: Gina Torres & Carmen Cusack