Photos: Meet the Cast of AN IDEAL HUSBAND at The Storm Theatre

The Storm Theatre will present An Ideal Husband, the classic play by Oscar Wilde at The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres - 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019 (@ 10th Avenue) with performances beginning on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:30pm (and continuing through Sunday afternoon, February 22). Check out photos of the cast below!

A glittering comedic classic, An Ideal Husband is as timely as it is timeless, blending blackmail, political scandal and looming personal disgrace in a story that’s both deeply moving and irresistibly funny. It promises to be a joyous theatrical experience you won’t want to miss.

Directed by Peter Dobbins, the cast includes Chase Bishop as Lord Goring, David Bodenschatz as Mason, Connie Castanzo as Mrs. Chevely, Evangelia Kingsley as Lady Markby, Madelyn Monaghan as Lady Gertrude Chiltern, Heather Olson as Mabel Chiltern, Carl Pasbjerg as Lord Caversham, Jed Peterson as Sir Robert Chiltern, and Edward Prostak as Phipps.

The creative team is Daniel Prosky (set design), Michael Abrams (lighting design), Sandrina Sparagna (costume design), and Andy Evan Cohen (sound design). The assistant director is Joe Danbusky. The production stage manager is Michelle Pomponio. The Associate Artistic Director is Fleur Phillips Dobbins.

The performance schedule is Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at https://stormtheatre.ludus.com.