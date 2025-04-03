Photos: MINOR•ITY World Premiere First Look at WP Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at the world premiere of minor•ity, francisca da silveira’s biting comedy about the “business of art” and the “art of identity”, co-produced by Colt Coeur and WP Theater. Performances began Saturday, March 29, 2025, ahead of an official opening night of Monday, April 14, for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 27, 2025 at WP Theater.



minor•ity is a new play written by francisca da silveira (HBO’s “Industry”, can i touch it?) and directed by Shariffa Ali (We Were Everywhere, Eclipsed). The production stars Ato Essandoh (“The Diplomat”, The Seagull) as Cheikh Malick Diallo, Nedra Marie Taylor (The Book of Mormon, Marvin’s Room) as Ceìza Depina, and Nimene Sierra Wureh (Our Town, Mary Jane) as Sami Monroe.



Set Design is by Brittany Vasta, Costume Design is by Celeste Jennings, Lighting Design is by Daisy Long, Sound Design is by Tosin Olufolabi, Props by Samantha Tutasi and the Stage Management team is Caren Celine Morris and Siobhan Peterson. Casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, C.S.A.



In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. As an international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Paris, the panel line-up causes quite a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.



Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Comments