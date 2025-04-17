Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater

The production will run through through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater.
Colt Coeur and WP Theater are presenting the world premiere of minor•ity. The biting comedy about the “business of art” and the “art of identity” will run through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater. Check out photos from opening night!
minor•ity is a new play written by francisca da silveira and directed by Shariffa Ali. The production stars Ato Essandoh as Cheikh Malick Diallo, Nedra Marie Taylor as Ceìza Depina, and Nimene Sierra Wureh as Sami Monroe.
In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. As an international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Paris, the panel line-up causes quite a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.
Photo credit: Angela of York
Nedra Marie Taylor, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh
Nedra Marie Taylor
francisca da silveira, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Shariffa Ali
francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali
francisca da silveira
Lisa McNulty, Heather Cohn, francisca da silveira, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Shariffa Ali, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Michael Sag
Cast, Creative Team, Producers of minor.ity
Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Ato Essandoh
Nedra Marie Taylor
Ato Essandoh
Jocelyn Bioh & Nimene Sierra Wureh
WP Theater
William Jackson Harper & Chris Chalk
Ato Essandoh & Alim Kamara
Lisa McNulty, Heather Cohn, francisca da silveira, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Shariffa Ali, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Michael Sag_minor.ity Opening Night
Chukwudi Iwuji_minor.ity Opening Night
