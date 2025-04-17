News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater

The production will run through through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Colt Coeur and WP Theater are presenting the world premiere of minor•ity. The biting comedy about the “business of art” and the “art of identity” will run through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater. Check out photos from opening night!
 
minor•ity is a new play written by francisca da silveira and directed by Shariffa Ali. The production stars  Ato Essandoh as Cheikh Malick Diallo, Nedra Marie Taylor as Ceìza Depina, and Nimene Sierra Wureh as Sami Monroe.
 
In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. As an international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Paris, the panel line-up causes quite a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.
 

Photo credit: Angela of York

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Nedra Marie Taylor, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Nedra Marie Taylor

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
francisca da silveira, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Shariffa Ali

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
francisca da silveira, Shariffa Ali

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
francisca da silveira

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Shariffa Ali

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Lisa McNulty, Heather Cohn, francisca da silveira, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Shariffa Ali, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Michael Sag

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Cast, Creative Team, Producers of minor.ity

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Nedra Marie Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Ato Essandoh

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Nedra Marie Taylor

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Ato Essandoh

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Jocelyn Bioh & Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Alice Kremelberg

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
WP Theater

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Colt Coeur

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
William Jackson Harper & Chris Chalk

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Sendhil Ramamurthy

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Ato Essandoh & Alim Kamara

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Lisa McNulty, Heather Cohn, francisca da silveira, Ato Essandoh, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Nedra Marie Taylor, Shariffa Ali, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Michael Sag_minor.ity Opening Night

Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater Image
Chukwudi Iwuji_minor.ity Opening Night

