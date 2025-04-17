Photos: MINOR•ITY Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Colt Coeur and WP Theater are presenting the world premiere of minor•ity. The biting comedy about the “business of art” and the “art of identity” will run through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater. Check out photos from opening night!



minor•ity is a new play written by francisca da silveira and directed by Shariffa Ali. The production stars Ato Essandoh as Cheikh Malick Diallo, Nedra Marie Taylor as Ceìza Depina, and Nimene Sierra Wureh as Sami Monroe.



In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. As an international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Paris, the panel line-up causes quite a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.



Photo credit: Angela of York

Comments