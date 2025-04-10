MINOR•ITY Extends Off-Broadway at WP Theater Through Early May

Performances will now run through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater.
Colt Coeur and WP Theater are extending the world premiere of minor•ity. The biting comedy about the “business of art” and the “art of identity” will now run through May 4, 2025 at WP Theater.
minor•ity is a new play written by francisca da silveira (HBO’s “Industry”, can i touch it?) and directed by Shariffa Ali (We Were Everywhere, Eclipsed). The production stars Ato Essandoh (“The Diplomat”, The Seagull) as Cheikh Malick Diallo, Nedra Marie Taylor (The Book of Mormon, Marvin’s Room) as Ceìza Depina, and Nimene Sierra Wureh (Our Town, Mary Jane) as Sami Monroe.
Set Design is by Brittany Vasta, Costume Design is by Celeste Jennings, Lighting Design is by Daisy Long, Sound Design is by Tosin Olufolabi, Props by Samantha Tutasi and the Stage Management team is Caren Celine Morris and Siobhan Peterson. Casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, C.S.A. The production played its first preview on Saturday, March 29, 2025 and will celebrate opening night on Monday, April 14.
In a world plagued with scarcity, minor•ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. As an international African arts conference, Diaspora Now!, celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Paris, the panel line-up causes quite a stir. Newcomer Sami Monroe, a go-getting directing prodigy from America, joins jaded veteran painter Céza Depina and formerly banned storyteller, Cheikh Malick Diallo. As they prepare for each panel discussion, generational and cultural differences lead to clashes and a fierce competition emerges between the three artists.
Videos